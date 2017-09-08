2018 Honda Fit Review
Pros & Cons
- Surprisingly roomy interior
- Rear seat configurability allows for exceptional cargo capacity
- Excellent fuel economy
- Extensive list of infotainment, active safety and driver-assist technologies
- Taller passengers will have issues with rear-seat headroom
- Braking performance slightly lags that of competitors
- Still lacks blind-spot monitoring
Which Fit does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating 8.2 / 10
It's been a little bit more than a decade now that Honda has been selling its subcompact Fit hatchback. It's been a favorite of ours since day one, thanks to its impressive roominess, standout utility and frugal fuel economy. For 2018, the Fit receives a host of improvements that make it an even more appealing choice.
Inside, you'll find an upgraded infotainment interface that now supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Honda has also added new active safety technology that includes adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Fit's mechanical bits are largely unchanged, but Honda has added more noise insulation and improved the Fit's suspension and steering for quicker responses. That means the Fit is a better daily driver and a nicer place to spend time — areas where it was already beating much of its competition.
This quieter, more technologically relevant Fits retains all the other qualities that made it a solid choice. The Magic Seat rear bench seat is still here, and it allows for quite a few storage and seating arrangements. Parking remains a breeze, too, thanks to the car's small footprint, nimble handling, and short doors that allow easy ingress and egress even in tight spaces.
The 2018 Honda Fit isn't the only choice for a small hatchback, of course. The Kia Soul has even more cargo space than the Fit, but it is also heavier and less efficient, and the Kia Rio hatchback is all-new for 2018. Then there's the Toyota Yaris iA, which is surprisingly engaging to drive, but, as a sedan, can't match the Fit for practicality. Buyers for whom range anxiety isn't an issue might consider the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt, which makes for an excellent commuter car or city runabout within its 238-mile range.
2018 Honda Fit models
For 2018, the Honda Fit comes in four trim levels: LX, Sport, EX and EX-L. All Fits have a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels. A standard six-speed manual or optional CVT automatic is available on all but the EX-L trim, which only comes with the automatic. With the manual transmission, the engine is rated at 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers drop slightly to 128 hp and 113 lb-ft with the CVT.
The Fit LX gets you 15-inch steel wheels, a rearview camera, remote entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and driver-seat height adjustment. Infotainment duties are handled by a 5-inch display screen with Bluetooth and a four-speaker stereo. Of course, you also get the Fit's 60/40-split folding rear Magic Seat. These seats can be positioned in a number of configurations, making the Fit able to handle more types of cargo than other typical hatchbacks.
If you opt for the CVT automatic, you'll also get forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive cruise control.
The new-for-2018 Sport trim adds some sporty styling highlights, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The Sport's infotainment system is a 7-inch touchscreen interface that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
In EX guise, the Fit receives a sunroof, proximity entry with push-button start, and extendable sun visors. Both manual and CVT-equipped cars get Honda Sensing, which on the EX also includes LaneWatch — a camera mounted to the passenger-side mirror that gives a clear view of the adjoining lane when the right turn signal is activated.
At the top of the Fit range, the EX-L adds heated side mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery. Navigation is a stand-alone option for the EX-L.
Also new for 2018 is a Honda Factory Performance (HFP) kit that features both aesthetic and functional upgrades. This dealer add-on includes a unique shift knob, floor mats, spoiler and black wheels, along with a unique suspension that improves handling without hurting ride comfort.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Honda Fit EX (1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD) as well as a first drive of a 2018 Honda Fit EX-L (1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since the 2015 test was conducted, the current Honda Fit has received some revisions, including new safety and technology features, driver aids, more sound insulation, and updates to suspension and steering. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Honda Fit, however.
Driving 7.5
Comfort 7.5
Interior 9.0
Utility 10.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|9.0
|Utility
|10.0
Features & Specs

Safety
Safety
Our experts like the Fit models:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Monitors traffic and obstructions ahead of the vehicle and warns the driver to apply the brakes in the case of a potential collision.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Applies brakes automatically to mitigate or avoid frontal collisions if the driver has not acted in time.
- LaneWatch
- Displays live video of the adjoining passenger-side lane, with distance markers, on the infotainment screen.
