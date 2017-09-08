  1. Home
2018 Honda Fit Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly roomy interior
  • Rear seat configurability allows for exceptional cargo capacity
  • Excellent fuel economy
  • Extensive list of infotainment, active safety and driver-assist technologies
  • Taller passengers will have issues with rear-seat headroom
  • Braking performance slightly lags that of competitors
  • Still lacks blind-spot monitoring
Which Fit does Edmunds recommend?

The new Sport trim is a viable option, and it has this year's new 7-inch touchscreen interface. But we suggest paying a little more to get the EX. The added proximity entry with push-button start and extendable sun visors may seem like small things, but over time they make a big difference in day-to-day enjoyment. The LaneWatch side-mirror camera is a useful feature in traffic and around town, and the sunroof is a nice bonus.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

It's been a little bit more than a decade now that Honda has been selling its subcompact Fit hatchback. It's been a favorite of ours since day one, thanks to its impressive roominess, standout utility and frugal fuel economy. For 2018, the Fit receives a host of improvements that make it an even more appealing choice.

Inside, you'll find an upgraded infotainment interface that now supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Honda has also added new active safety technology that includes adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Fit's mechanical bits are largely unchanged, but Honda has added more noise insulation and improved the Fit's suspension and steering for quicker responses. That means the Fit is a better daily driver and a nicer place to spend time — areas where it was already beating much of its competition.

This quieter, more technologically relevant Fits retains all the other qualities that made it a solid choice. The Magic Seat rear bench seat is still here, and it allows for quite a few storage and seating arrangements. Parking remains a breeze, too, thanks to the car's small footprint, nimble handling, and short doors that allow easy ingress and egress even in tight spaces.

The 2018 Honda Fit isn't the only choice for a small hatchback, of course. The Kia Soul has even more cargo space than the Fit, but it is also heavier and less efficient, and the Kia Rio hatchback is all-new for 2018. Then there's the Toyota Yaris iA, which is surprisingly engaging to drive, but, as a sedan, can't match the Fit for practicality. Buyers for whom range anxiety isn't an issue might consider the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt, which makes for an excellent commuter car or city runabout within its 238-mile range.

2018 Honda Fit models

For 2018, the Honda Fit comes in four trim levels: LX, Sport, EX and EX-L. All Fits have a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels. A standard six-speed manual or optional CVT automatic is available on all but the EX-L trim, which only comes with the automatic. With the manual transmission, the engine is rated at 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers drop slightly to 128 hp and 113 lb-ft with the CVT.

The Fit LX gets you 15-inch steel wheels, a rearview camera, remote entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and driver-seat height adjustment. Infotainment duties are handled by a 5-inch display screen with Bluetooth and a four-speaker stereo. Of course, you also get the Fit's 60/40-split folding rear Magic Seat. These seats can be positioned in a number of configurations, making the Fit able to handle more types of cargo than other typical hatchbacks.

If you opt for the CVT automatic, you'll also get forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive cruise control.

The new-for-2018 Sport trim adds some sporty styling highlights, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The Sport's infotainment system is a 7-inch touchscreen interface that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

In EX guise, the Fit receives a sunroof, proximity entry with push-button start, and extendable sun visors. Both manual and CVT-equipped cars get Honda Sensing, which on the EX also includes LaneWatch — a camera mounted to the passenger-side mirror that gives a clear view of the adjoining lane when the right turn signal is activated.

At the top of the Fit range, the EX-L adds heated side mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery. Navigation is a stand-alone option for the EX-L.

Also new for 2018 is a Honda Factory Performance (HFP) kit that features both aesthetic and functional upgrades. This dealer add-on includes a unique shift knob, floor mats, spoiler and black wheels, along with a unique suspension that improves handling without hurting ride comfort.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Honda Fit EX (1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD) as well as a first drive of a 2018 Honda Fit EX-L (1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since the 2015 test was conducted, the current Honda Fit has received some revisions, including new safety and technology features, driver aids, more sound insulation, and updates to suspension and steering. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Honda Fit, however.

Driving

7.5
The Fit isn't overly quick to accelerate, but it is nimble around turns and generally fun to drive. It's also stable at freeway speed. Though by no means what we would call a "hot hatch," the Fit is responsive and an easy car to live with on a daily basis.

Acceleration

7.5
Around town, the 130 horsepower from the four-cylinder feels adequate. The CVT has somewhat slow responses, but the Fit did get to 60 mph in a decent 8.8 seconds.

Braking

6.5
The pedal feels a little soft, but it's also progressive and easy to modulate, making smooth stops and managing traffic feel effortless.

Steering

7.5
The Fit's steering is linear and direct, making the car easy to place. Effort is light, but it builds naturally. It offers almost no feel, but that's not unusual for this segment.

Handling

8.0
Honda's little hatchback is nimble and light on its feet and also feels stable at freeway speed. It changes direction quickly, although the limits aren't high. The HFP suspension dramatically improves handling prowess.

Drivability

8.5
The light action of the controls makes the Fit easy to use, and the CVT is unobtrusive in day-to-day driving. The manual transmission's shifter is precise, though the clutch pedal doesn't offer much uptake feel. Parking is dead-simple thanks to tiny overhangs and a standard rearview camera.

Comfort

7.5
Considering the Fit's simple suspension design and short wheelbase, the ride quality is certainly decent. The seats are comfortable, and this year's added sound insulation makes a noticeable difference in the cabin.

Seat comfort

8.0
The simple seats offer just enough adjustability. They're wide, allow plenty of leg movement and are comfortable even on longer trips. The bolsters are moderate, but provide good lateral support.

Ride comfort

7.5
The ride quality doesn't feel too busy or fidgety. It's appropriately compliant and is comfortable enough for long road trips. The optional HFP shocks are stiffer, but they do a better job damping minor road imperfections.

Noise & vibration

6.5
At highway speeds, the cabin has a slightly above-average amount of wind and road noise. Neither is excessive, but they're there. This year's thicker glass helps keep out traffic sounds. Engine noise is not a factor when just cruising, but it does drone at high revs.

Climate control

The climate control is simple (there's no automatic setting) and easy to adjust, thanks to its clearly marked knob-based interface. It's also more than capable of regulating the small cabin's temperature.

Interior

9.0
Clever packaging and ease of use are hallmarks of the Fit. Thanks to the configurable rear seat, this is a truly versatile cabin. Cargo capacity is impressive, and legroom is generous all around. The only shortcoming is rear headroom.

Ease of use

8.0
The Fit's chunky temp knobs and cabin controls are well placed and easy to use. The 7-inch touchscreen interface isn't the most intuitive, but Android Auto and Apple CarPlay help, as does the reintroduction of the volume knob.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The Fit is quite easy to climb in and out of, thanks to short doors that can open fully in small spaces and tall door openings. The biggest issue is rear-seat stepover: The rear floor is uneven near the door, so finding sure footing requires more reach.

Driving position

The driving position is upright and comfortable, and the height-adjustable seat means any driver will fit. Taller drivers might wish the armrests were higher.

Roominess

9.0
This is a small car with a shocking amount of space and an airy-feeling cabin, thanks to very smart packaging. Backseat passengers have huge legroom, but passengers over 6 feet will have to lean forward a bit or they'll run out of headroom.

Visibility

9.0
The high windshield and low beltline, along with door-mounted mirrors, contribute to excellent visibility. A curved driver's mirror and camera on the passenger's mirror address blind spots, but the thick rear roof pillars still obstruct rear three-quarter visibility in some situations.

Quality

8.0
There are some hard plastics, but the touch surfaces are generally soft. Controls have a slick action and there's no overriding sense that this is an inexpensive car. Everything feels solidly put together.

Utility

10.0
For such a small car, the Fit shines when it comes to moving cargo. The Magic Seats allow for a number of configurations, so the Fit can tackle all sorts of jobs. There are plenty of spots for small items and accessible LATCH points as well.

Small-item storage

There are quite a few spots around the cabin for storing small items, but none are particularly large, somewhat limiting their usefulness. The door pockets both front and back can accommodate water bottles.

Cargo space

The ingenious back seat allows for many loading options, and it folds flat to create a surprisingly large maximum cargo area. The seat bottom flips up for tall, upright items. The Fit is unrivaled in its class in this category.

Child safety seat accommodation

The rear LATCH points are easy to find and easy to access. The tall door openings and generous rear space will make installing child seats less arduous.

Technology

For 2018, the Fit has been updated with driver aids and active safety features, as well as full smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Audio & navigation

We're happy to welcome the volume knob back on Honda's new infotainment touchscreen system, but the onscreen menus still feel clunky and stilted. Smartphone owners can get navigation via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means they might forgo the optional navigation system.

Smartphone integration

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard on all but the base LX trim, and plugging in this way makes it unnecessary to pair your phone via Bluetooth: It's automatic. USB ports are available in the center console and the armrest bin.

Driver aids

Forward collision alert with automatic braking and lane keeping assist are nice to have at this price. Adaptive cruise works well, but only at speeds above about 34 mph. There's no blind-spot monitoring, but Honda's LaneWatch camera is an interesting alternative.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Honda Fit.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just What I Needed
Dan Kim,06/04/2018
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
I needed a relatively inexpensive replacement for a 13 year old Toyota Matrix with 110k miles. I also missed driving a stick. I mainly drive to & from work, so mileage was also a factor. . Possibly my favorite part is that I’m 6-foot-3 & have headroom to spare in this tiny car. I honestly don’t have a single negative thing to say about the Fit. It matched everything I was looking for. Above & beyond the Accent, Versa, Focus, or Corolla - all of which I also test drove.
Peppy little car with awesome cargo space!
John Vestil,08/06/2018
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
Not as powerful compared to compact sedans, but great for daily commute. Awesome gearbox, short throws on shifting gears, fun to drive! Cheap but doesn’t feel cheap. I owned 2 Fits. 2018 Fit EX and a 2018 Fit Sport. This is more than enough car. Feels like a go kart! Awesome traction in snow as well. Just put on a nice set of winter tires, and you’re all set.
2018 Love my HONDA FIT!!!!
Charisma,03/06/2018
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
The HONDA SENSING comes on the model I leased (3 yrs. = great terms with 0 down!). I think the lane-departure warning, right front-outdoor mirror camera for changing lanes is AWESOME, as is the auto-braking is you are getting too close to the car in front of you. HONDA SENSING IS FANTASTIC!I love the tiny doors .. especially with how narrow some parking places are nowadays at malls, grocery stores, etc. The seats in the back fold DOWN ... but also the seat-bottoms fold UP! Makes for excellent storage either way. Why don't they make ALL cars like this? VERY, VERY HAPPY with my choice for HONDA FIT 2018 with all the new, great, standard features.
The 2018 Tech added to the Car is Fabulous!
Sophie,02/10/2018
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
Honda Sensing has been terrific. I'm sure not quite a Tesla, but, I can drive on the highway without touching the wheel or pedals and the car has won my trust. The visibility is great, camera on the outside mirror is a fantastic safety feature. And the versatility is unmatched for a car this size. Oh, and maneuvering in the city is a godsend. And, I fill up maybe once every 7-8 weeks because I don't have far to drive and the car sips the gas. I couldn't be happier.
See all 27 reviews of the 2018 Honda Fit
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
128 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
31 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
128 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
33 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
128 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
29 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Honda Fit features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Fit models:

Forward Collision Warning
Monitors traffic and obstructions ahead of the vehicle and warns the driver to apply the brakes in the case of a potential collision.
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Applies brakes automatically to mitigate or avoid frontal collisions if the driver has not acted in time.
LaneWatch
Displays live video of the adjoining passenger-side lane, with distance markers, on the infotainment screen.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Honda Fit

Used 2018 Honda Fit Overview

The Used 2018 Honda Fit is offered in the following submodels: Fit Hatchback. Available styles include LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT), and Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Honda Fit?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Honda Fit trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Honda Fit EX is priced between $10,195 and$19,835 with odometer readings between 12278 and55009 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Fit Sport is priced between $11,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 3586 and41596 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Fit EX-L is priced between $15,594 and$19,500 with odometer readings between 7159 and23662 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Fit LX is priced between $14,844 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 14839 and27058 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Honda Fits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Honda Fit for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2018 Fits listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,195 and mileage as low as 3586 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Honda Fit.

Can't find a used 2018 Honda Fits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Fit for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,641.

Find a used Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,843.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Fit for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,757.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,655.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Honda Fit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Fit lease specials

