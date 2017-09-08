Overall rating 8.2 / 10

It's been a little bit more than a decade now that Honda has been selling its subcompact Fit hatchback. It's been a favorite of ours since day one, thanks to its impressive roominess, standout utility and frugal fuel economy. For 2018, the Fit receives a host of improvements that make it an even more appealing choice.

Inside, you'll find an upgraded infotainment interface that now supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Honda has also added new active safety technology that includes adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Fit's mechanical bits are largely unchanged, but Honda has added more noise insulation and improved the Fit's suspension and steering for quicker responses. That means the Fit is a better daily driver and a nicer place to spend time — areas where it was already beating much of its competition.

This quieter, more technologically relevant Fits retains all the other qualities that made it a solid choice. The Magic Seat rear bench seat is still here, and it allows for quite a few storage and seating arrangements. Parking remains a breeze, too, thanks to the car's small footprint, nimble handling, and short doors that allow easy ingress and egress even in tight spaces.

The 2018 Honda Fit isn't the only choice for a small hatchback, of course. The Kia Soul has even more cargo space than the Fit, but it is also heavier and less efficient, and the Kia Rio hatchback is all-new for 2018. Then there's the Toyota Yaris iA, which is surprisingly engaging to drive, but, as a sedan, can't match the Fit for practicality. Buyers for whom range anxiety isn't an issue might consider the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt, which makes for an excellent commuter car or city runabout within its 238-mile range.