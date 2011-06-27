Estimated values
2008 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,754
|$4,176
|$4,958
|Clean
|$2,506
|$3,811
|$4,523
|Average
|$2,011
|$3,079
|$3,655
|Rough
|$1,516
|$2,348
|$2,786
Estimated values
2008 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,555
|$3,834
|$4,537
|Clean
|$2,326
|$3,498
|$4,140
|Average
|$1,866
|$2,827
|$3,345
|Rough
|$1,407
|$2,156
|$2,550
Estimated values
2008 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,470
|$3,731
|$4,425
|Clean
|$2,248
|$3,404
|$4,038
|Average
|$1,804
|$2,751
|$3,262
|Rough
|$1,360
|$2,098
|$2,487
Estimated values
2008 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,297
|$3,433
|$4,059
|Clean
|$2,090
|$3,132
|$3,703
|Average
|$1,677
|$2,531
|$2,992
|Rough
|$1,264
|$1,930
|$2,281