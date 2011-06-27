Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,042
|$5,984
|$7,234
|Clean
|$3,867
|$5,722
|$6,885
|Average
|$3,516
|$5,198
|$6,185
|Rough
|$3,165
|$4,673
|$5,486
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,028
|$7,174
|$8,565
|Clean
|$4,810
|$6,860
|$8,151
|Average
|$4,374
|$6,231
|$7,323
|Rough
|$3,938
|$5,603
|$6,495
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,631
|$6,567
|$7,824
|Clean
|$4,430
|$6,280
|$7,446
|Average
|$4,029
|$5,704
|$6,689
|Rough
|$3,627
|$5,129
|$5,933
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,647
|$6,881
|$8,319
|Clean
|$4,446
|$6,579
|$7,917
|Average
|$4,043
|$5,977
|$7,113
|Rough
|$3,640
|$5,374
|$6,308
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,768
|$6,990
|$8,423
|Clean
|$4,562
|$6,683
|$8,016
|Average
|$4,148
|$6,071
|$7,202
|Rough
|$3,735
|$5,459
|$6,388
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,912
|$5,768
|$6,964
|Clean
|$3,742
|$5,515
|$6,627
|Average
|$3,403
|$5,010
|$5,954
|Rough
|$3,063
|$4,504
|$5,281