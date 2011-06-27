  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,042$5,984$7,234
Clean$3,867$5,722$6,885
Average$3,516$5,198$6,185
Rough$3,165$4,673$5,486
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,028$7,174$8,565
Clean$4,810$6,860$8,151
Average$4,374$6,231$7,323
Rough$3,938$5,603$6,495
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,631$6,567$7,824
Clean$4,430$6,280$7,446
Average$4,029$5,704$6,689
Rough$3,627$5,129$5,933
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,647$6,881$8,319
Clean$4,446$6,579$7,917
Average$4,043$5,977$7,113
Rough$3,640$5,374$6,308
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,768$6,990$8,423
Clean$4,562$6,683$8,016
Average$4,148$6,071$7,202
Rough$3,735$5,459$6,388
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,912$5,768$6,964
Clean$3,742$5,515$6,627
Average$3,403$5,010$5,954
Rough$3,063$4,504$5,281
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 GMC Savana Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Savana Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,742 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,515 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
