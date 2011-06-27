Estimated values
2008 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,767
|$5,041
|$5,730
|Clean
|$3,499
|$4,684
|$5,325
|Average
|$2,963
|$3,971
|$4,514
|Rough
|$2,427
|$3,259
|$3,704
Estimated values
2008 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,729
|$4,925
|$5,572
|Clean
|$3,464
|$4,577
|$5,178
|Average
|$2,933
|$3,880
|$4,390
|Rough
|$2,403
|$3,184
|$3,602
Estimated values
2008 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,215
|$4,294
|$4,879
|Clean
|$2,986
|$3,990
|$4,534
|Average
|$2,529
|$3,383
|$3,844
|Rough
|$2,071
|$2,776
|$3,154
Estimated values
2008 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,998
|$4,040
|$4,605
|Clean
|$2,785
|$3,755
|$4,279
|Average
|$2,358
|$3,183
|$3,628
|Rough
|$1,932
|$2,612
|$2,977
Estimated values
2008 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,535
|$4,717
|$5,357
|Clean
|$3,284
|$4,384
|$4,978
|Average
|$2,781
|$3,716
|$4,220
|Rough
|$2,278
|$3,049
|$3,463
Estimated values
2008 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,928
|$5,183
|$5,864
|Clean
|$3,649
|$4,817
|$5,449
|Average
|$3,090
|$4,084
|$4,620
|Rough
|$2,531
|$3,351
|$3,791