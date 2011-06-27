Estimated values
2015 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,539
|$10,305
|$12,122
|Clean
|$8,175
|$9,875
|$11,588
|Average
|$7,448
|$9,014
|$10,518
|Rough
|$6,720
|$8,152
|$9,449
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,617
|$13,567
|$15,598
|Clean
|$11,122
|$13,000
|$14,910
|Average
|$10,132
|$11,866
|$13,534
|Rough
|$9,143
|$10,732
|$12,158
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,961
|$10,731
|$12,556
|Clean
|$8,579
|$10,282
|$12,002
|Average
|$7,816
|$9,386
|$10,895
|Rough
|$7,052
|$8,489
|$9,787
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,079
|$11,957
|$13,899
|Clean
|$9,650
|$11,457
|$13,286
|Average
|$8,791
|$10,458
|$12,060
|Rough
|$7,933
|$9,459
|$10,833
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,838
|$12,735
|$14,705
|Clean
|$10,377
|$12,203
|$14,057
|Average
|$9,453
|$11,139
|$12,759
|Rough
|$8,530
|$10,075
|$11,462