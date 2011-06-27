Estimated values
2011 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,286
|$5,610
|$6,561
|Clean
|$3,980
|$5,215
|$6,094
|Average
|$3,369
|$4,425
|$5,160
|Rough
|$2,758
|$3,636
|$4,226
Estimated values
2011 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,837
|$6,241
|$7,252
|Clean
|$4,492
|$5,802
|$6,736
|Average
|$3,802
|$4,923
|$5,703
|Rough
|$3,112
|$4,045
|$4,670
Estimated values
2011 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,961
|$5,244
|$6,167
|Clean
|$3,679
|$4,875
|$5,728
|Average
|$3,114
|$4,137
|$4,850
|Rough
|$2,549
|$3,399
|$3,972
Estimated values
2011 Ford Fusion SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,565
|$7,098
|$8,204
|Clean
|$5,168
|$6,598
|$7,620
|Average
|$4,375
|$5,599
|$6,452
|Rough
|$3,581
|$4,601
|$5,283
Estimated values
2011 Ford Fusion SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,291
|$6,833
|$7,943
|Clean
|$4,913
|$6,352
|$7,378
|Average
|$4,159
|$5,391
|$6,247
|Rough
|$3,404
|$4,429
|$5,116
Estimated values
2011 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,116
|$6,426
|$7,373
|Clean
|$4,751
|$5,974
|$6,848
|Average
|$4,022
|$5,070
|$5,798
|Rough
|$3,292
|$4,165
|$4,748