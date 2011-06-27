Used 2011 Ford Fusion Consumer Reviews

Best Car That I've Ever Owned carcritic3 , 02/12/2014 SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in June 2011 and had 51000 miles on it when I traded it on a 2016 Mustang V-6. In the time that I owned it , I had ZERO problems of any type with the car. The car looked like new inside and out when I traded it. It ran just as well as it did when I purchased it new. Had I not wanted the new Mustang so badly I would have still been driving it. This was and still is by far the best car that I've ever owned in my 50 + years of driving. It was free of rattles and squeaks when it was traded and still gave excellent performance. In fact I kind of wish that I had kept the car. Unfortunately Ford no longer offers a V-6 in the current generation of the Fusion unless you buy the Fusion Sport. Even though the build quality and materials in the current generation Mustang are much improved over prior models, they're still is not up the quality of this 2011 Fusion. Every Mustang that I've ever owned has had annoying dash squeaks and rattles. This Fusion was as tight as the day I got it. It was a great car. I wish that I could have found a way to have kept it instead of trading it. I traded a 2007 V-6 Mustang Premium Coupe for the Fusion and the build quality, comfort, interior materials quality are much better than the Mustang. The acceleration is as good as the Mustang and the fuel mileage is much better. I have had no problems with this car in the time that I've owned it. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Watch out, bad transmission! lizziebeth2785 , 01/27/2012 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought this car in March 2011. The car was first into the shop 6 months after I bought it for shifting problems. They replaced the universal trans assembly. Then I get a postcard to come in to the shop for the lug nuts being recalled. So then I take it back. I tell them that it after starting it if it has been sitting for a while that I have to press on the accelerator pretty hard just for it to start moving. They told me this was due to the fluids needing to warm up! The car is not even a year old! So then I call a different Ford dealer for their opinion and was told that is completely false. I took it back and now they tell me it's normal! Put in a formal complaint with Ford Corp Report Abuse

I'll Never Buy Another Ford Christopher Clifford , 05/11/2017 SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 35 of 38 people found this review helpful I have a 2011 Ford Fusion with 62,000 miles. In 2015, Ford issued a recall for the power steering module on the car. The module would either be replaced or reprogrammed to fix the issue of sudden power steering loss. I brought the car to my local dealer who decided not to replace but to reprogram the power steering unit and gave me a Ford warranty for the unit good for 10 years or 150,000 miles. In March 2017, the Fusion lost all power steering. Fortunately, it occurred in my driveway, not the highway. (Since the Fusion power steering is electronic and not power assist, when the electronics fail, the steering goes completely dead.) Ford refused to honor the warranty or its recall, stating that if the error code is not still showing on the car's computer, Ford can't be sure the power steering failed and therefore wouldn't honor the warranty. Shortly after that the power steering module malfunctioned again but this time the car didn't completely lose steering. When I brought it to the Ford dealer the second time I was informed that the power steering module was defective and needed to be replaced. However, Ford would still not honor its recall or warranty for the module because the error code for the unit didn't match the error code approved for the recall of the module. I again called Ford Motor Company about this issue. Ford confirmed that it would not honor the warranty for the power steering module even though the recalled module had now failed in two completely different ways. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2011 Ford Fusion Sport (FWD) superchargers , 01/23/2011 46 of 51 people found this review helpful Check out my review here, since this site limits me to only 700 characters, which is not enough for a car review: http://autos.yahoo.com/2011_ford_fusion-reviews_user/;_ylt=AntLmUq8GdsB3JfNdNDvgZgEc78F;_ylv=3 Report Abuse