Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid Consumer Reviews

4.9
16 reviews
List Price Range
$6,723 - $11,998
Pleasantly Surprised

Vietvet, 11/07/2010
31 of 31 people found this review helpful

I stopped by a dealer to take another look at the Fusion Hybrid. I wanted to make sure this was the car I wanted even though I had thoroughly researched the vehicle on Edmunds. The car in stock had just rolled off the transporter and happened to be exactly what I intended to eventually buy. After test driving the car I decided to buy it on the spot. I was expecting to get 30/38 city/highway. I've had the car about three weeks now and have been getting 41 city and 40 highway. This is outstanding for a car this comfortable and quiet. Recently drove a new BMW 3 series turbo diesel and believe the Fusion is more comfortable and handles about 98% as well as the BMW. It's the best car I've owned.

Most satisfying car I've owned

rahenige, 03/07/2012
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

14-months after initial purchase, I have had no problems with the car. I have kept track of all fuel purchases and long-term fuel mileage is 37 mpg, mostly commuting (app. 17 miles in Boston area). Fuel economy is better in warmer weather: over 43 mpg for one tank in July. Cold weather, snow and rain decrease fuel economy (28 mpg for one tank in January) since the engine is on longer to maintain operating temperature (and heat the car). Options include moonroof, leather seats, navigation system, Sirius radio, Sony sound system, 10GB jukebox, BLInd Spot Sensor, backup camera

I LOVE THIS CAR

glmamm, 01/23/2016
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I am the first and only owner of my 2011 fusion hybrid. I have 108,700 miles on it and the only thing I have had repaired is my tires. It's a great car and I am so thankful for it. I just wish dealers would stop trying to sell me on fixing things for this car that I don't need. They think I am going to buy their bullshit because the car has so many miles on it. This car is made to last. If I need something fixed on it I get a trusted friend to advise me, not the dealerships. It so sad that I love my car but I can't find a ford dealership service that I can trust. I actually had the last dealer tell me my battery was bad and that it had died on them - so I needed a new one. That's hilarious because it's never ever ever had a dead battery - probably because it has a freakin huge hybrid battery that keeps it well charged. duh!!! I told the dealer it was dead because they did something that made it die. Of course he denied that. Said he saw evidence of battery clamps on the battery - that's because we are always charging up someone else's car!!!!! Love my ford, just wish FORD was pushing for integrity of their dealership service providers!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
9 Month and very satisfied.

wilcox, 08/07/2011
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

QUIET. Currently avg. 41.0 mpg. Lower numbers in winter, higher in spring. Drives fine - will scoot if asked to. Comfortable and good climate controls. Good stereo. Love blind spot system and dash displays. I drive rather non-aggressively. It has everything on it and it all works great. The triple tri-coat white makes the vehicle look outstanding. Classy looking even if it is a plentiful Ford...

Very Happy With My Choice!

wrightkl, 12/18/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

First - fuel economy - I have carefully tracked every fill-up and after 3 mo./3400 miles cumulative economy is 35.8 mpg (the display is 3% optimistic and shows 36.9). Outside temperature makes a big difference. At 70 deg. I get 40 mpg and at 25 deg. I get 33. The ride is enjoyable and very quiet, even in the gasoline mode. The transmission was a happy surprise - the CVT eliminates that shifting feeling and acceleration (of which there is plenty) just feels better. Interior is classy - I have the Smokestone leather seats (along with the Steel Blue Metallic exterior, which is a nice combination). Only reason I have a 4 for build quality was two small items which the dealer handled - no biggie.

