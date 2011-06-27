Used 2018 Ford Fusion Energi Consumer Reviews

DZNR , 10/06/2018 SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2018 Fusion Energi after having owned my previous Fusion for 12 yrs. I liked my previous one so much I didn't want to change brands or models BUT I did decide to go the electric route and it has proved to be a good decision. I have owned the car for just a short time but have yet to put fuel in it. I plug it in each night and unplug in the A.M. This power up is enough to take me thru the next day. (I have a short commute to work and just run errands afterwards). It is my understanding that Ford has engineered the Energi to automatically kick in the fuel mode when it's necessary so the fuel doesn't go "stale". This car is luxurious in all it's appointments and I only got the SE package. Running in electric you hear nothing ... so be careful in shopping centers. The gas has only kicked on a few times so I think it's on the noisy side but that's only because I run it so often in electric that I forget what the sound of a internal combustion engine sounds like. The only true negative I can say is the extremely small trunk space. (I almost didn't buy it because it's so small). I am still one with lots of CD's so I wish it had more than just a single CD player but I'm thankful it comes equipped with at least that. Most cars I looked at didn't even offer a CD option. I thought it would take a lot of adjustment to the "computer" aspects of the car but am finding it's really easy to learn. The basics of the car are easy - so there's no "getting use to" the lights, wipers etc. However, the brakes are extremely touchy but once you get use to them and find that you're re-energizing the battery when you brake you'll love them.