Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,487
|$16,702
|$18,167
|Clean
|$15,144
|$16,339
|$17,750
|Average
|$14,457
|$15,612
|$16,916
|Rough
|$13,770
|$14,886
|$16,082
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,393
|$17,703
|$19,279
|Clean
|$16,029
|$17,317
|$18,836
|Average
|$15,302
|$16,547
|$17,952
|Rough
|$14,575
|$15,777
|$17,067
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fusion Energi Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,859
|$22,429
|$24,327
|Clean
|$20,396
|$21,941
|$23,769
|Average
|$19,472
|$20,965
|$22,652
|Rough
|$18,547
|$19,990
|$21,535