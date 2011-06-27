Vehicle overview

Automakers have long been intrigued by the half-people mover, half-truck design. Decades ago, the El Camino was the standard-bearer in this niche market; more recently, Subaru gave it a go with the Baja, a short-lived four-door, trucklike contraption based on the popular Outback. But here's the thing: Most people who value the utility of a truck bed would like it to be attached to a burly utility vehicle, not the front half of a passenger car. The 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is their dream come true. The back half is a pickup bed, and the four-door front half comes from Ford's venerable Explorer SUV.

The Sport Trac shares its basic platform with the current Explorer, but it rides on a 13-inch-longer wheelbase, which frees up passenger room and also allows for a decently sized cargo bed with three built-in storage compartments. Like the Explorer, the Sport Trac features an independent rear suspension, which puts its ride comfort and handling dynamics on par with the similarly conceived Honda Ridgeline. Only the Sport Trac offers Ford's exclusive Sync system, however, as well as an optional V8 under the hood. The Sport Trac also trumps the Honda in maximum towing capacity.

There's a lot to be said for the 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac as a family-friendly utility vehicle. Midsize crew-cab pickups are better suited for heavy-duty hauling, but the Sport Trac trounces these workhorses in terms of interior accommodations and ride comfort, and it can still carry its fair share of cargo. Moreover, while midsize SUVs offer more covered cargo space, they simply can't match the utility of an open truck bed. The Ridgeline, a very good vehicle in its own right, has traditionally been the Sport Trac's only real competition in years past, though this year's new Hummer H3T is another one to consider. We suggest driving all three before you buy, but you certainly can't go wrong with the Ford if you're shopping in this segment.