Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable cabin, available V8 power, ample towing capacity.
- Small cargo box compared to regular pickup trucks, weak and thirsty base V6, dated interior design.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a decent all-around utility vehicle that's worth a close look in this specialized segment.
Vehicle overview
Even though pickup trucks are America's utility vehicle of choice, they don't always meet the needs of every buyer. Full-size crew-cab models have plenty of room and bed space, but they're also unwieldly to drive. Compact or midsize pickups have a smaller footprint but don't typically have a particularly large backseat. For people stuck between these two choices, there's the midsize 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.
With its hybridized half-SUV, half-truck design, the four-door Sport Trac rides on an extended-wheelbase Explorer platform. This allows the Sport Trac to offer a pickup-like cargo box (albeit modest in size) as well as an enclosed cabin that's just as roomy as a regular Explorer's. Its independent rear suspension -- a rarity among trucks -- helps the Sport Trac deliver a relatively superior on-road ride and more adept handling characteristics. The Ford Explorer Sport Trac also comes in many different flavors to suit specific needs, including V6 or V8 power and two- or four-wheel-drive traction.
Overall, the 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a well-rounded, family-friendly utility vehicle with plenty of appeal for the niche buyer. We would still suggest checking out the handful of other similar vehicles in this segment, though. The Honda Ridgeline is a more polished vehicle but lacks the pure grunt of a V8-equipped Sport Trac, while the full-size Chevy Avalanche has a unique "midgate" design for greater versatility. Crew-cab models of the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma, meanwhile, are more rugged and capable. Choosing one is really a matter of personal preference and budget, but we think you'll be quite satisfied if you wind up with the Ford in your driveway.
Ford Explorer Sport Trac models
The 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is essentially an Explorer SUV with a pickup-like cargo bed behind the second-row seat. Two trim levels are offered: XLT and Limited.
The well-equipped XLT features a composite cargo box, 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, full power accessories, a power-sliding rear window, air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a CD player with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The Limited model adds 18-inch wheels, color-keyed bumpers, heated side mirrors, leather seating, heated front seats, a power driver seat, Ford's Sync multimedia interface and a premium six-CD audio system with a subwoofer.
An Adrenalin Sport package is optional on the Limited and adds 20-inch alloy wheels and unique exterior and interior styling details. Depending on model and equipment, other available Sport Trac extras include V8 power, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, power-adjustable pedals and a voice-operated navigation system with Sirius Travel Link and 10GB of digital music storage.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2010 Explorer Sport Trac comes standard with a 4.0-liter V6 generating 210 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque, mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. Optional on the Limited is a 4.6-liter V8 that cranks out 292 hp and 315 lb-ft of torque that is paired with a six-speed automatic. All Explorer Sport Tracs are available with either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, except for Adrenalin-equipped models, which substitute a full-time all-wheel-drive system for 4WD.
V8 acceleration is respectable, with 0-60-mph sprints taking just over 8 seconds. Towing is another strong point, with a maximum trailering capacity of 7,160 pounds when properly equipped. EPA fuel economy estimates for a V6 2WD model check in at 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined. Upgrading to the V8 actually improves fuel economy to 15/21/17 mpg. Fuel economy for 4WD models is essentially identical.
Safety
All 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Tracs feature standard antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control with rollover protection and trailer sway control, front side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the Explorer Sport Trac earned a perfect five stars for protection in both frontal and side-impact tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing, it returned a top-ranked "Good" rating.
Driving
Thanks to its fully independent suspension, the 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac delivers a smooth and well-damped ride with respectable handling and good steering response for a truck. The cabin is calm and quiet under most conditions, owing to ample acoustic insulation. Its V6 engine is coarse and unimpressive, however, in terms of both power and efficiency -- especially when compared to the Japanese competition. The V8 is the preferred choice with its smooth, broad power band and slightly better fuel economy.
Interior
The Explorer Sport Trac's comfortable cabin is virtually identical to that of its namesake SUV, with highlights that include solid build quality and a straightforward layout of controls. That said, the Explorer's materials quality remains mediocre and its design rudimentary. Most of the climate and audio controls are packed with plenty of similar-looking black buttons, and the regular audio head unit still displays its info in Ford's old-school, '80s-look green LED readout. Thankfully, the optional Sync phone/MP3 voice activation and hard-drive-based navigation systems are both effective and modern.
The 60/40-split rear seats fold to create a flat cargo area, and the 4.5-foot utility box out back features a power point and is constructed of corrosion-proof composite material with a molded liner that resists scratches and dents. The box is also notched, facilitating two-tiered storage of materials. Three cargo bins are built into the bed's load floor, with drain plugs enabling their use as ice boxes or for storing wet items.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
After owning a 2005 version of the Explorer SportTrac I was ready to try the newer version. I was attracted by its upgraded styling which I found more appealing than the older version from 2000 to 2005. Also I liked the idea of the independent rear suspension on the newer version versus the live straight axle of the 2005 iteration. It still drives like a truck. Stiff and solid, which for me is a plus. It has the feeling of a vehicle that is strong and capable of hauling around my toys as well as being a dependable every day commuter. That's a very nice compromise in my estimation
I am reviewing a V8 Adrenalin 2010 6 speed. I'm impressed! Quiet, smooth, gorgeous! But why such crummy gas mileage? And wait, no carpet(?) in a 38K vehicle?
Hard to find these days with low miles. We found ours with just 24000 on the odometer about 200 miles east of us in the Houston area. It was basically a garage queen; paint, undercarriage, and interior like new. Hard to negotiate price because these are in demand; after a couple days of negotiating, we met at a reasonable price. Happy to discover the Sport Trac comes standard-equipped with a tow package including a 3.73 rear end, sway control, auxiliary transmission cooler, and class IV hitch rated at 5,250 lbs capacity. We purchased a Winnebago Drop 170S Travel trailer in May 2016. The unit weighs just under 3,000 lbs. dry. Installed a weight control hitch and were happy to discover how easily the truck handles the combined load of just under 4,000 lbs. Towing MPG is around 11.5 with overdrive off. Heard a rumor last week that Ford will reintroduce the Ranger and a new Bronco in 2020. Hope the Ranger is also equipped for light towing. The Sport Trac is, in my opinion, one of the best engineered products Ford ever designed. Wish they would introduce it instead of the Ranger, but I guess they know what they're doing...
After researching the options for replacement of our 2005 Ranger, settled on a new Sport Trac. We wanted the flexibility of four doors, room for five, a cargo bed and four wheel drive. Initially leaned towards an F150, but the smaller Sport Trac made more sense. Only thing comparable is the Honda Ridgeline, but the reviews we read didn't show it to be superior. Plus, the Honda is more expensive and we weren't taken by the boxy styling. We ordered the Sport Trac in February and took delivery in April. The wait was worth it to get the exact color and options we wanted. Proven to be a very good decision. Vehicle's "Swiss Army knife" flexibility is great.
Features & Specs
|XLT 4dr Crew Cab
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5100 rpm
|XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Limited 4dr Crew Cab
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is the 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,210.
Other versions include:
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $28,210
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $30,735
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $35,590
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $33,065
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $35,590
