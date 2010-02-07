Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida

Bluetooth Connection 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Ford includes: 4.0L SOHC 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The CARFAX report for this 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. This Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This pre-owned Ford Explorer Sport Trac looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. There should be no doubt in your mind about purchasing this 2008 Explorer Sport Trac Limited. This lightly-used vehicle is still covered by the Ford factory warranty. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Ford Explorer Sport Trac, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited. More information about the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac: Part pickup and part SUV, the Sport Trac bridges the gap between Ford's mid-size Explorer SUV and the Ranger compact pickup. Its versatile setup includes seating for up to five passengers with cargo capacity similar to a short-bed pickup. It has electronic stability control and side air bags, both features that are not widely available on pickups, and has a four-wheel independent suspension, for better handling and a smoother ride. Interesting features of this model are better ride and handling relative to pickups, standard safety features, Convenient mix of SUV and pickup, and lofty towing ability. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMEU33EX8UA00543

Stock: 8UA00543

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020