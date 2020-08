Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale Near Me

Homestead Hyundai - Homestead / Florida

Thank you for your interest in one of Homestead Hyundai's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac RWD 4dr V6 XLT with 160,247mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Ford Explorer Sport Trac RWD 4dr V6 XLT is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac: Part pickup and part SUV, the Sport Trac bridges the gap between Ford's mid-size Explorer SUV and the Ranger compact pickup. Its versatile setup includes seating for up to five passengers with cargo capacity similar to a short-bed pickup. It has electronic stability control and side air bags, both features that are not widely available on pickups, and has a four-wheel independent suspension, for better handling and a smoother ride. This model sets itself apart with better ride and handling relative to pickups, standard safety features, Convenient mix of SUV and pickup, and lofty towing ability.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMEU31EX8UA00352

Stock: 8UA00352

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020