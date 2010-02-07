Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale Near Me
- 160,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,997$2,144 Below Market
Homestead Hyundai - Homestead / Florida
Thank you for your interest in one of Homestead Hyundai's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac RWD 4dr V6 XLT with 160,247mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Ford Explorer Sport Trac RWD 4dr V6 XLT is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac: Part pickup and part SUV, the Sport Trac bridges the gap between Ford's mid-size Explorer SUV and the Ranger compact pickup. Its versatile setup includes seating for up to five passengers with cargo capacity similar to a short-bed pickup. It has electronic stability control and side air bags, both features that are not widely available on pickups, and has a four-wheel independent suspension, for better handling and a smoother ride. This model sets itself apart with better ride and handling relative to pickups, standard safety features, Convenient mix of SUV and pickup, and lofty towing ability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31EX8UA00352
Stock: 8UA00352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 149,039 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,880
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceburg - Lawrenceburg / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU53E08UB30875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,660 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2008 Ford Explorer Sport-TRAC -- XLT -- 4 DOOR -- 4.0L V6 -- ONE OWNER --AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -- LEATHER SEATS -- DUAL POWER STEERING -- POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS -- CRUISE CONTROL --TRACTION CONTROL --AM/FM -- 6 CD PLAYER -- LUGGAGE RACK -- BED LINER -- RUNNING BOARD --TOWING PACKAGE -- DRIVES GREAT -- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31E28UA30719
Stock: 24223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,843 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$12,950
Thoroughbred Ford of Platte City - Platte City / Missouri
Meet our 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited Crew Cab 4X4 in Vapor Silver Metallic. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V8 that delivers 210hp connected to a durable Automatic transmission for easy passing and towing. This Four Wheel Drive SUV is ready to get any job done with ease, accented by a Tonneau cover, bed extender, sunroof, and great-looking alloy wheels. Enter the Limited cabin to find impressive interior features like supportive heated leather seating, a CD player with auxiliary audio input, AC, power accessories, and much more. Our Explorer from Ford is ready to tackle any job while offering you safety features including multiple airbags, traction control, and more. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU53E28UA28624
Stock: P3512A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,824 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,910
AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sync Voice Activated Communications & Entertainment System Xlt Convenience Pkg Bluetooth Connection 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Solid Paint Xlt Series Order Code This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT is offered by AutoNation Chevrolet. This Ford includes: 4.0L SOHC 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. More information about the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac: Part pickup and part SUV, the Sport Trac bridges the gap between Ford's mid-size Explorer SUV and the Ranger compact pickup. Its versatile setup includes seating for up to five passengers with cargo capacity similar to a short-bed pickup. It has electronic stability control and side air bags, both features that are not widely available on pickups, and has a four-wheel independent suspension, for better handling and a smoother ride. Strengths of this model include better ride and handling relative to pickups, standard safety features, Convenient mix of SUV and pickup, and lofty towing ability. For more information or to set up a test drive please call Tim. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31E88UB04211
Stock: 8UB04211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 131,663 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
CARFAX 1-Owner. Limited trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Running Boards, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 6-way pwr driver, manual driver lumbar support (STD). EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "Handling is surefooted and the ride is almost luxury-car plush.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: Purchasing a used car, truck, van, or SUV? Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Anchorage is the place. We offer low finance rates, great cash incentives, & strong alternative finance options. Winter or summer, nowhere in AK better fits pre-owned vehicle needs. At Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Anchorage, we have Factory Certified, Lithia Assured & Value Priced Vehicles for every budget, 100% Certified Service Technicians, & available lifetime oil changes! Plus tax, title, license and dealer installed accessories. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see deale
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU53E58UA56014
Stock: 8UA56014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 45,229 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,997$394 Below Market
Echelon Ford - Stratford / New Jersey
Meet our 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited Crew Cab 4X4 in Black. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 that offers 245hp connected to a durable Automatic transmission for easy passing and towing. This Four Wheel Drive is ready to get any job done with ease, accented by running boards and great-looking alloy wheels.Enter the Limited cabin to find impressive interior features that you know and have come to love. You'll enjoy supportive seating, a great sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio input, AC, power accessories, and much more.Our Ford is ready to tackle any job while offering you safety features including multiple airbags, traction control, and more. This Explorer Sport Trac Limited is waiting for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'When Other Dealers Won't... Echelon Ford Will!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU53E08UB25966
Stock: 8450X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 167,996 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Liberty Auto Sales - Tampa / Florida
4.6L V-8 Engine undercover bed cover Like New Good year tires all 4 Brake pads and rotors are new New ball joints lower control arms sway bar links ABS Brakes Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels AM/FM CD Stereo Automatic Transmission Cloth Seats Cruise Control Power Locks Power Mirrors Power Windows Running Boards Side Airbags Tow Hitch Traction ControlGuaranteed Credit Approval!!! Bad credit No credit or No Social Security- ALL APPROVED! TODOS APPROVADOS! Apply online Libertyautocars.com ! Get Approved Today ! We are conveniently located at 7410 Causeway Blvd Tampa Fl 33619. Give us a call today at 813-310-7373 with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31878UA31682
Stock: 7269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 50,214 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
**LIMITED PACKAGE**V8**4X4**FULLY LOADED**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, **Power Seats, 18" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 4-Line Message Center, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Roof Rails, Chrome Step Bar, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control Air Conditioning, GVWR: 6,248 lbs Payload Package, Limited Chrome Package, Limited Electronics Package, Navigation System. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4D Sport Utility Limited 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU53878UA18262
Stock: 32457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 94,141 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,495
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
Bluetooth Connection 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Ford includes: 4.0L SOHC 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The CARFAX report for this 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. This Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This pre-owned Ford Explorer Sport Trac looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. There should be no doubt in your mind about purchasing this 2008 Explorer Sport Trac Limited. This lightly-used vehicle is still covered by the Ford factory warranty. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Ford Explorer Sport Trac, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited. More information about the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac: Part pickup and part SUV, the Sport Trac bridges the gap between Ford's mid-size Explorer SUV and the Ranger compact pickup. Its versatile setup includes seating for up to five passengers with cargo capacity similar to a short-bed pickup. It has electronic stability control and side air bags, both features that are not widely available on pickups, and has a four-wheel independent suspension, for better handling and a smoother ride. Interesting features of this model are better ride and handling relative to pickups, standard safety features, Convenient mix of SUV and pickup, and lofty towing ability. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU33EX8UA00543
Stock: 8UA00543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 193,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
William Mizell Ford - Waynesboro / Georgia
Reliable. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, CD Player, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, LIMITED CHROME PKG, PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, PWR MOONROOF, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, LIMITED ELECTRONICS PKG KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. Ford Limited with White Suede Metallic exterior and Camel interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 292 HP at 5750 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT HEATED BUCKET SEATS 10-way pwr driver, pwr driver lumbar support, manual passenger lumbar support, PWR MOONROOF, LIMITED CHROME PKG 18" chrome clad aluminum wheels, chrome mirror skull caps, chrome step bar, chrome roof rails, HARD TONNEAU COVER, LIMITED ELECTRONICS PKG dual electronic automatic temperature control (DEATC) air conditioning, 4-line message center, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 6-way pwr driver, manual driver lumbar support (STD). Originally bought here EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains "Handling is surefooted and the ride is almost luxury-car plush.". BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our web site for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content. WE'RE HERE TO KEEP YOU SAFE: Your health and safety are of the utmost importance to us. Our team is following the proper protocols to stay compliant and keep you safe. This includes regularly cleaning and sanitizing the lobby and common areas. As well as hourly sanitizing common touch-points such as doors and counters. Our vehicles are deep cleaned and sanitized inside and out, to give you peace of mind the moment you sit behind the wheel. Shop with confidence here at William Mizell Ford. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU33868UB11441
Stock: 15648A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 160,216 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
4 Your Car Connection - Cranberry / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU51E58UA70191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Legends Auto Sales - Bethany / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU33E58UA87770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,651 miles
$9,995
O'Rourke Motors - Tipton / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU51EX8UA82823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,124 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,500$2,070 Below Market
Gilbert and Baugh Ford - Albertville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU33K97UA06290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$947 Below Market
Hawkeye Ford - Red Oak / Iowa
Our 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4X4 in Silver Birch is an excellent blend of utility and versatility. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 producing 210hp while mated to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. This Four Wheel Drive combination offers plenty of power for passing, towing, or just cruising while securing up to 20mpg on the highway. The real joy of this vehicle is its versatility for hauling and towing with enough room for family and friends. The exterior reveals a tonneau cover, roof rails, and privacy glass.Inside, our Sport-Trac Limited is loaded with all of the popular features you are looking for. You will enjoy comfortable cloth seats that will support you no matter how long the drive or how tedious the traffic, audio and cruise controls on the leather-wrapped steering wheel along with phone connectivity, power accessories, an AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3 decoder, keyless entry, and more.Our Ford is fully five-star rated in crash protection and equipped with airbags all around, roll stability control, vehicle stability assist, ABS with electronic brake distribution, and traction control, making this one of the safer vehicles you are ever destined to drive! You have chosen well, so let us help you get into this Explorer Sport-Trac today. All you have to do is... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU53K37UB15212
Stock: 3598A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 206,229 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,995$2,328 Below Market
Preaus Motor - Farmerville / Louisiana
vehicle needs engine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31K17UA45071
Stock: 6580B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,900
Austin Direct Auto Sales - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31K47UB60215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
