Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale Near Me

Butch Davis Chevrolet - Ripley / Mississippi

2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Sunroof for sale. This sharp looking vehicle has Dark Blue Pearl Metallic paint with Flint Gray leather interior. VEHICLE DETAILS - Only 76K miles, Local trade in, Clean Carfax, 4.0L V6 engine, Automatic transmission, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated seats, Power seats, XM radio, Alpine speakers, Power windows, Power locks, Cruise, Hard bed cover, Running boards, Tow package, 16 inch alloy wheels, and much more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMZU67K94UB16121

Stock: P3550A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020