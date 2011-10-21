Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale Near Me
105 listings
- 64,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,990$3,643 Below Market
- 76,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$1,975 Below Market
- 83,352 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,991
- 102,509 miles
$8,995
- 148,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
- 165,771 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- 155,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 133,243 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,699
- 146,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900
- 171,364 miles
$5,477
- 187,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988
- 174,732 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
- 124,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,500
- 112,879 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$1,291 Below Market
- 146,740 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,491$567 Below Market
- 213,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,595
- 94,865 miles
$6,488
- 156,970 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995
wpearson1,10/21/2011
Purchased my 2004 Sport trac xls new in 2004. After 66,000 plus miles it is still going strong. Replaced tires after 50,000 miles. I have driven through 4 hurricanes to work in 90 plus mile hour winds with no worries about my safety. The truck is paid for and I am sure it will be give me at least another 100,000 miles of transportation. It is a little thirsty at todays gas prices but at least there is no car payment. I have hauled numerous bikes, trees, 25 bags of mulch, lawn mowers, wood, furniture, playsets, without a worry. It is nice to be high up when driving on the highway. I just change the oil and filter per manual and have had no worries.Better than wife's Mercedes in reliability!
