Vehicle overview

We're not sure if they teach this at U Penn's Wharton School of Business, but we can tell you that a basic tenet of American business seems to be "milk it for all it's worth." Perhaps that was Ford's line of thinking when it brought out the Explorer Sport Trac seven years ago.

After enjoying a decade of strong sales from its midsize Explorer SUV and noting that Americans can't seem to get enough when it comes to trucks, the company melded the Explorer SUV, minus its enclosed cargo hold, to a small pickup bed. In theory, this vehicle combined the passenger comfort and space of a four-door SUV with the cargo-hauling ability of a pickup. In practice, however, it missed its mark. We found both the handling (too much chassis flex) and the utility (pickup bed too small) to be poor in that compromised, first-generation version. Ford then applied the "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again" philosophy.

Last year brought an all-new Ford Explorer Sport Trac, which continues for 2008 with a handful of technical improvements. Highlights include newly standard side curtain airbags, voice activation for the optional navigation system and the (delayed) debut of Ford's "Sync" system (which integrates devices such as cell phones and MP3 players into the vehicle's controls).

Although the newest Sport Trac once again shares its basic platform with the Explorer, it rides on a 13-inch-longer wheelbase, so as to offer more passenger room and a larger cargo bed. Compared to its willowy predecessor, the current Sport Trac is four times stiffer and also boasts an independent rear suspension. The benefits are dramatically improved ride comfort and handling dynamics. Other strong points of the current Sport Trac include a bigger, more functional bed (with three built-in storage compartments), an available 292-horsepower V8 (coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission) and plenty of safety features.

Unlike its half-baked precursor, the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac makes a sound business case for itself. A traditional midsize crew cab pickup may offer more ultimate hauling ability, but chances are it wouldn't be able to match the Sport Trac in terms of passenger space and comfort, not to mention handling and ride balance. These characteristics make the Sport Trac ideal for those who want a useful amount of pickup utility along with the family-friendly nature of a midsize SUV. The Sport Trac's only real competition in this ultra-niche market is Honda's Ridgeline. The Ridgeline is another good choice, though it doesn't offer as much towing capacity and has rather ungainly styling that may be a turnoff for some folks.