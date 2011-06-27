  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  4. Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, strong optional V8, hidden storage compartments, ideal ride and handling balance.
  • V8 can be thirsty, styling not for everyone, small cargo bed compared to traditional pickup trucks.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$6,995 - $16,988
Used Explorer Sport Trac for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for midsize SUV passenger comfort along with a measure of pickup truck utility, the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac merits consideration.

Vehicle overview

We're not sure if they teach this at U Penn's Wharton School of Business, but we can tell you that a basic tenet of American business seems to be "milk it for all it's worth." Perhaps that was Ford's line of thinking when it brought out the Explorer Sport Trac seven years ago.

After enjoying a decade of strong sales from its midsize Explorer SUV and noting that Americans can't seem to get enough when it comes to trucks, the company melded the Explorer SUV, minus its enclosed cargo hold, to a small pickup bed. In theory, this vehicle combined the passenger comfort and space of a four-door SUV with the cargo-hauling ability of a pickup. In practice, however, it missed its mark. We found both the handling (too much chassis flex) and the utility (pickup bed too small) to be poor in that compromised, first-generation version. Ford then applied the "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again" philosophy.

Last year brought an all-new Ford Explorer Sport Trac, which continues for 2008 with a handful of technical improvements. Highlights include newly standard side curtain airbags, voice activation for the optional navigation system and the (delayed) debut of Ford's "Sync" system (which integrates devices such as cell phones and MP3 players into the vehicle's controls).

Although the newest Sport Trac once again shares its basic platform with the Explorer, it rides on a 13-inch-longer wheelbase, so as to offer more passenger room and a larger cargo bed. Compared to its willowy predecessor, the current Sport Trac is four times stiffer and also boasts an independent rear suspension. The benefits are dramatically improved ride comfort and handling dynamics. Other strong points of the current Sport Trac include a bigger, more functional bed (with three built-in storage compartments), an available 292-horsepower V8 (coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission) and plenty of safety features.

Unlike its half-baked precursor, the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac makes a sound business case for itself. A traditional midsize crew cab pickup may offer more ultimate hauling ability, but chances are it wouldn't be able to match the Sport Trac in terms of passenger space and comfort, not to mention handling and ride balance. These characteristics make the Sport Trac ideal for those who want a useful amount of pickup utility along with the family-friendly nature of a midsize SUV. The Sport Trac's only real competition in this ultra-niche market is Honda's Ridgeline. The Ridgeline is another good choice, though it doesn't offer as much towing capacity and has rather ungainly styling that may be a turnoff for some folks.

2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac models

The 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is essentially an Explorer SUV modified to include a small pickup-like cargo bed. Two trim levels are offered: XLT and Limited.

The well-equipped XLT features a composite cargo box, 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, power rear window, foglights, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a drop-in storage bin with power points, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a CD player. The Limited adds color-keyed bumpers and side mirrors, sidestep bars, 18-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable pedals, the Homelink system and a power driver seat.

Major options include a heated windshield, a sunroof, leather seating, a navigation system (with voice operation), an upgraded sound system, the Ford Sync system and, for the cargo box, a cagelike bed extender and a hard tonneau cover.

2008 Highlights

After last year's redesign, the Ford Explorer Sport Trac enters 2008 with a handful of equipment upgrades. Side curtain airbags become standard on both trims, as do a power rear window, foglights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The optional navigation system adopts voice activation technology and, later in the model year, the Ford "Sync" system (which integrates devices such as cell phones and MP3 players into the vehicle's controls) option debuts.

Performance & mpg

Standard power for the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a 4.0-liter V6 (210 hp and 254 pound-feet of torque) mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. Optional is a 4.6-liter V8 (292 hp and 300 lb-ft) coupled to a six-speed automatic. Either is available with rear- or four-wheel drive. The latter, dubbed "Control Trac," offers three modes. The 4x4 Auto mode is the typical everyday setting as it routes power only to the rear wheels until they slip, at which point power is also sent to the front wheels. The 4x4 High mode provides a 50/50 power split to the front and rear wheels, making it ideal for off-road or severe winter conditions. The 4x4 Low mode is for the really deep stuff, steep grades and pulling a boat out of the water.

Although it provides a smooth, broad powerband, our testing revealed the V8's performance to be about the same or less than V6-powered import crew cab pickups. Still, acceleration is brisk for a 2-ton truck, with 60 mph coming up in 8.1 seconds. Towing capacity is where the Sport Trac shines, as it easily bests most rivals with its 6,800-pound maximum (2WD version) when properly equipped. Fuel consumption for the 2008 V6 2WD Sport Trac is rated at 14 mpg city and 20 mpg highway, while the V8 posts a 13/20 mpg rating.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are all standard. In government crash testing, the Explorer Sport Trac earned five stars (the best possible) in both frontal- and side-impact tests. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash test, the Sport Trac scored "Good," the highest rating possible.

Driving

With a fully independent suspension, well-tuned dampers and springs, admirable road isolation and a surprisingly responsive steering system, the 2008 Sport Trac is a pleasure to drive and ride in. Handling is sure-footed, though aggressive cornering will bring in the conservative stability control system. The ride is almost luxury-car plush, and the combination of the chassis' robust integrity and liberal use of noise insulation provides a hushed cabin. Ford claims that at 40 mph, the Sport Trac is a full 5 decibels quieter than a Honda Ridgeline.

Interior

The handsome cabin boasts solid build quality and simple controls. Practical features include an easily cleaned rubber floor with Berber carpeted mats, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and displays for outside temperature and a compass. There's a trio of power points: two in the cabin and one in the bed, and that 4.5-foot cargo box is made of corrosion-proof composite material with a molded-in liner that resists scratches and dents. The box is notched, allowing one to place two 2x4s across the span to provide tiered storage of building materials. Three cargo bins are built into the bed's load floor and feature drain plugs that allow them to be used as ice boxes or storage for wet items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

5(75%)
4(18%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Primary Vehicle
J. Hines,07/02/2010
Pretty much satisfied with the vehicle. Only drawbacks are fuel economy, of which I am getting close to 18 mpg around town, and the tire pressure indicator keeps going off. Have had 2 dealerships look at the tire pressure indicator but no solution yet.
All Fords Trucks Need This Style
Dennis,06/30/2010
Test drove several different full-size trucks models including Ford. Had an F- 150 for 11 years. Not much had changed on the interior including, entire front display panel and radio. I was disappointed with this until I test dove the Sport Trac. It's like getting the inside comfort and styling of a luxury car, yet with the manly toughness and sporty styling of a truck. I get 23 mpg on the highway and 17 mpg in town. This is slightly better than my previous F-150. My family and I really enjoy going places in this remarkable vehicle.
My little bull truck
melody,05/03/2010
In the year of Jan. 2009 we had a snow storm that surprised some of the locals i had left work at 1:00 AM driving slow on highway I 40 freeway and noticed vehicles losing control including a couple of police cars in front of me when the one police officers auto was sliding backwards the officer did manage to get his auto in control and i drove with my new 2008 sport track all wheel drive up the icy hwy with no problems and i felt very safe in my truck on the icy roads. I am very happy I bought this little bull, that left every one in the dust. Yea!
Would've never thought it
rd2007,08/22/2008
I was a Ford hater and never would have considered buying one. I was initially looking at the Avalanche and while reading reviews I noticed some positive ones for the SportTrac. I went to the dealership and was also looking at the Expedition, but they could not get me the numbers I wanted so I decided to try out the SportTrac. I took a drive in it and was amazed at how well it drove. It's quiet, smooth, and the V-8 has plenty of go in it. So far I have had it for two months and it's been perfect. My mileage has been about 15-16 overall, but that is mostly because I tend to have a little fun now and then. It's the same mileage my CX-7 got and that thing didn't have anywhere near the room.
See all 28 reviews of the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Overview

The Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is offered in the following submodels: Explorer Sport Trac Crew Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Crew Cab AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited is priced between $6,995 and$16,988 with odometer readings between 75293 and152415 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT is priced between $12,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 101355 and101355 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Tracs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 Explorer Sport Tracs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 75293 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Can't find a used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Tracs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,329.

Find a used Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,170.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer Sport Trac for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,755.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,105.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Explorer Sport Trac lease specials

Related Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles