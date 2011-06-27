  1. Home
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Review

Pros & Cons

  • SUV comfort and pickup truck bed convenience, workhorse V6, features galore, available side curtain airbags.
  • Ancient underpinnings deliver sloppy ride and handling, can't carry as much as a real pickup, subpar off-road ability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Part SUV, part truck, the Sport Trac is much better at the former than it is at the latter.

2004 Highlights

The interior gets a minor refresh that includes a revised instrument cluster. XLT models now come with additional standard features, while the high-line XLT Premium gets a new monochrome exterior look. The Adrenalin model now features an even more powerful premium audio system. All models get a flexible fuel feature that allows them to run on ethanol-blended fuel, as well as traditional gasoline. Finally, there is no longer a manual transmission option on XLS models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

5(69%)
4(23%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
146 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 sport trac
wpearson1,10/21/2011
Purchased my 2004 Sport trac xls new in 2004. After 66,000 plus miles it is still going strong. Replaced tires after 50,000 miles. I have driven through 4 hurricanes to work in 90 plus mile hour winds with no worries about my safety. The truck is paid for and I am sure it will be give me at least another 100,000 miles of transportation. It is a little thirsty at todays gas prices but at least there is no car payment. I have hauled numerous bikes, trees, 25 bags of mulch, lawn mowers, wood, furniture, playsets, without a worry. It is nice to be high up when driving on the highway. I just change the oil and filter per manual and have had no worries.Better than wife's Mercedes in reliability!
Super truck - does everything I need it for
Zap0007,09/03/2015
XLT 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I have owned my truck since new (2004 ST XLS with a hard Tonto cover and bed extender) I get about 18-24 MPG depending where and how I drive - I would love to had better MPG. In 165,000 miles all I have had to do is regular oil changes, air filter, liquids, tires, brakes, rotors, and replaced front ball joints (normal maintenance stuff) It has been very dependable, the power locks have stopped working but that is acceptable I may have them fixed in the future. I paid less than $18K tax and all out the door new in 2004 and I have gotten my money's worth I plan to keep mine for another 5 years (my 8 year old grandson) wants it - not sure it will last that long, we shall see. :)
The best vehicle that I have owned!
Roger Wilson,08/12/2015
XLT 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this truck in 2008 at 39k miles. It had a knocking in the front end when I turned corners. I was told it was tie rods and charged 1000 bucks to fix. No problems driving until the familiar clunk happened again last year that was worse with cold weather but eased up in warm. I got under the truck and noticed that the sway bar link rubber gasket had been totally eaten up by the mount. 15 bucks for a new one..then did the other side for fun since it was easy and cheap. I bet that was what it was when I payed 1000 bucks 7 years ago. I am now at 112k and replaced all the shocks, brake pads and the two front rotors though the front right was the only one that needed it. I put new tires on it and it now rides like it did when I bought it in 08. the rear differential seal had a gradual leak that I replaced myself as well this past weekend. It is the XLT with all leather seats and rubber floors. it is so easy to clean and no seat stains! The electric rear window is nice and I love the bed extender. The family can ride in it comfortably when I need them to as well. I thought about trading in for a 2010 but there is nothing wrong with the truck after all the maintenance work has been done. I'm going to keep it for a while longer.
Design Flaw?
spar07,02/11/2011
My wife bought her truck about 4 years ago. A little less than 4 months later, the front passenger wheel literally broke off at a speed of approximately 60 mph. The reason for the problem was due to the wheel bearing freezing up. The dealer where she bought the truck was surprised that the vehicle did not roll and do some serious damage to life and property. This winter, just short of 4 years later, the bearing froze up again and was on the brink of breaking once again. The only conclusion is that there has to be some kind of design or material flaw in the materials used for this model. The truck has been inspected in attempt to find the problem. Owners beware!!
See all 146 reviews of the 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Overview

The Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is offered in the following submodels: Explorer Sport Trac Crew Cab. Available styles include XLS 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLS Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Premium 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Premium Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Adrenalin 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and Adrenalin Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

