2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,337$9,213$10,946
Clean$5,963$8,657$10,268
Average$5,217$7,545$8,913
Rough$4,471$6,433$7,557
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,202$8,741$10,273
Clean$5,837$8,213$9,637
Average$5,106$7,158$8,364
Rough$4,376$6,103$7,092
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,603$10,741$12,635
Clean$7,155$10,093$11,852
Average$6,260$8,796$10,288
Rough$5,364$7,500$8,723
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,407$10,751$12,765
Clean$6,971$10,102$11,975
Average$6,099$8,805$10,394
Rough$5,226$7,507$8,813
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,908$8,475$10,023
Clean$5,560$7,964$9,403
Average$4,865$6,941$8,161
Rough$4,169$5,918$6,920
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab w/Adrenalin Package (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,191$8,843$10,443
Clean$5,826$8,310$9,797
Average$5,097$7,242$8,503
Rough$4,368$6,175$7,210
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,679$11,892$13,832
Clean$8,168$11,174$12,976
Average$7,146$9,739$11,263
Rough$6,124$8,304$9,550
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,640$8,173$9,699
Clean$5,308$7,679$9,098
Average$4,644$6,693$7,897
Rough$3,979$5,707$6,696
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,191$8,843$10,443
Clean$5,826$8,310$9,797
Average$5,097$7,242$8,503
Rough$4,368$6,175$7,210
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab w/Adrenalin Package (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,471$9,208$10,859
Clean$6,090$8,652$10,186
Average$5,328$7,541$8,842
Rough$4,566$6,430$7,497
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,531$7,831$9,218
Clean$5,206$7,359$8,647
Average$4,554$6,413$7,506
Rough$3,903$5,468$6,364
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,991$10,073$11,932
Clean$6,579$9,466$11,193
Average$5,756$8,250$9,716
Rough$4,933$7,034$8,238
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,359 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer Sport Trac is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,359 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,359 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac ranges from $3,903 to $9,218, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.