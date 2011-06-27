Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,337
|$9,213
|$10,946
|Clean
|$5,963
|$8,657
|$10,268
|Average
|$5,217
|$7,545
|$8,913
|Rough
|$4,471
|$6,433
|$7,557
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,202
|$8,741
|$10,273
|Clean
|$5,837
|$8,213
|$9,637
|Average
|$5,106
|$7,158
|$8,364
|Rough
|$4,376
|$6,103
|$7,092
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,603
|$10,741
|$12,635
|Clean
|$7,155
|$10,093
|$11,852
|Average
|$6,260
|$8,796
|$10,288
|Rough
|$5,364
|$7,500
|$8,723
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,407
|$10,751
|$12,765
|Clean
|$6,971
|$10,102
|$11,975
|Average
|$6,099
|$8,805
|$10,394
|Rough
|$5,226
|$7,507
|$8,813
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,908
|$8,475
|$10,023
|Clean
|$5,560
|$7,964
|$9,403
|Average
|$4,865
|$6,941
|$8,161
|Rough
|$4,169
|$5,918
|$6,920
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab w/Adrenalin Package (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,191
|$8,843
|$10,443
|Clean
|$5,826
|$8,310
|$9,797
|Average
|$5,097
|$7,242
|$8,503
|Rough
|$4,368
|$6,175
|$7,210
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,679
|$11,892
|$13,832
|Clean
|$8,168
|$11,174
|$12,976
|Average
|$7,146
|$9,739
|$11,263
|Rough
|$6,124
|$8,304
|$9,550
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,640
|$8,173
|$9,699
|Clean
|$5,308
|$7,679
|$9,098
|Average
|$4,644
|$6,693
|$7,897
|Rough
|$3,979
|$5,707
|$6,696
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,191
|$8,843
|$10,443
|Clean
|$5,826
|$8,310
|$9,797
|Average
|$5,097
|$7,242
|$8,503
|Rough
|$4,368
|$6,175
|$7,210
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab w/Adrenalin Package (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,471
|$9,208
|$10,859
|Clean
|$6,090
|$8,652
|$10,186
|Average
|$5,328
|$7,541
|$8,842
|Rough
|$4,566
|$6,430
|$7,497
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,531
|$7,831
|$9,218
|Clean
|$5,206
|$7,359
|$8,647
|Average
|$4,554
|$6,413
|$7,506
|Rough
|$3,903
|$5,468
|$6,364
Estimated values
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,991
|$10,073
|$11,932
|Clean
|$6,579
|$9,466
|$11,193
|Average
|$5,756
|$8,250
|$9,716
|Rough
|$4,933
|$7,034
|$8,238