Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale Near Me
- $7,000Good Deal | $1,291 below market
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT112,879 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Evansville Mazda - Evansville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Red Fire Clearcoat Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!RECENT TRADE IN, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE 4WD, Explorer Sport Trac XLT, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 SOHC Flex Fuel, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Red Fire Clearcoat, Medium Pebble Cloth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Cloth Two-Tone Low Back Bucket Seats, GVWR: 5,840 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Clock, Remote keyless entry. 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SOHC Flex FuelOdometer is 55615 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU77K55UB18827
Stock: P1010A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $7,491Good Deal | $567 below market
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT146,740 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Sport Trac is an Explorer SUV with a pickup bed out back. Sport Trac is an SUV with a pickup bed. It allows for the seating capacity of a mid-sized SUV but the potential hauling capacity of a pickup truck. It is offered in XLS and XLT trim, and in rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations. All are powered by a 4.0-liter V6 engine and five-speed automatic transmission. Options include a six-way power driver's seat with power lumbar support, an upgraded floor console, an overhead console with displays for compass and outside temperature, automatic headlamps, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. This 4x4 model is loaded with features. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Two Tone Leather Interior, Dual Power Seats, 16 Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Roof Rack, Power Sliding Rear Window, Bluetooth, Tow Package, Moon Roof and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU77K05UA16989
Stock: C6989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT156,970 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU67K35UB68748
Stock: B68748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,995Fair Deal
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT104,444 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holiday Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
4WD | CLEAN TITLE | CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS | SPLIT FOLDING REAR BENCH SEAT | 16" PAINTED CAST ALUMINUM WHLS.Visit Holiday Budget Center to test drive this vehicle and many more! At Holiday, we believe that just because you're shopping for a vehicle that fits your budget doesn't mean you have to settle for anything less than quality. Experience the same, exceptional customer service you expect from Holiday Automotive at a price that works for you!Call Now Toll Free! 1-(866) 875-3224. Check out our Full inventory at www.holidayautomotive.com. Holiday Automotive in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has been a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We are located at HWY 41 and HWY 23 at Exit 99. We are pleased to offer ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 banks to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. At Holiday Automotive we are worth the trip!While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.*Wisconsin's Largest Used Truck Dealership MMXVII. Source: Reg Trak
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU77K15UA47979
Stock: W4172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $6,697Fair Deal
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT139,288 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4x4 with low miles, ready for a new owner! Treat yourself to this super rare Sport Trac which runs and drives great. A fresh trade in on a new Ford truck we're offering this one right to you. Super clean body. Same goes for the non smoker interior. This one is not to be missed! Financing is available as are up to 3 year warranties
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU77K85UB68265
Stock: U96
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT197,228 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Platinum-Accented Side Step Bars, Power door mirrors, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Clock, Remote keyless entry. 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 126 WB Black Clearcoat 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4D Sport Utility New Price! We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at (800) 863-6343 with your questions and to set up an appointment. Be our guest at Lafontaine CDJR of Lansing, and put us to work for you. NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU67K15UB40933
Stock: 7LS1694A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2017
- $7,995Fair Deal
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT142,823 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jeff Wyler Honda in Florence - Florence / Kentucky
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 SOHC Flex Fuel, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 24465 miles below market average!The final price includes a $500 trade-in allowance. You must have owned or leased the vehicle for a minimum of 30 days. Vehicle must have a mutually agreed on value of $2,500 or greater. Residency restrictions may apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details. Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU77K25UA47554
Stock: 2243119A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- New Listing$8,499
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac undefined117,193 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Small Town Auto Sales - Hazleton / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU77K55UB51505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT182,502 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Better Cars - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU77K25UA93921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,888
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac undefined120,632 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Woodhouse Hyundai of Sioux City - Sioux City / Iowa
Only 120,632 Miles! Scores 20 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Ford Explorer Sport Trac boasts a Gas V6 4.0L/245 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Textured black composite material floor covering, Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers, SecuriLock/Immobilizer passive anti-theft system.* This Ford Explorer Sport Trac Features the Following Options *Pwr windows, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front/rear disc brakes, Privacy glass-inc: rear doors/rear, Locking tailgate, LATCH system for rear outboard seating positions, Independent short & long arm front suspension w/torsion bars, Illuminated entry, Height adjustable safety belts, Front/rear stabilizer bar.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Sioux City located at 2101 Sixth St, Sioux City, IA 51101 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU77K15UA16652
Stock: DS200252B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- New Listing$6,991
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin197,098 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Apple Ford of York - York / Pennsylvania
Are you looking for an used car in Pennsylvania but have only a few thousand bucks to spend? We've rounded up our best Used budget Cars, Trucks and SUVs. 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 SOHC Flex Fuel, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black Clearcoat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Chrome wheels, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Power windows, Premium audio system: Powered by Pioneer, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. 4D Sport Utility 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin 126 WB 126 WBApple budget cars are available to the public at near Auction Value and sold AS-IS! Financing available on qualifying vehicles, most are **Cash** purchases. Come find the vehicle of your choice in your budget. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717)755-2911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU77K65UB93844
Stock: 202518A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Price Drop$5,990Great Deal | $3,643 below market
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT64,712 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lia Toyota of Northampton - Northampton / Massachusetts
REcent Arrival 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac in Silver.Lia Toyota of Northampton - Car Buying made Simple, Call Us: 413-341-5299, Email Us @ www.liatoyotaofnorthampton.com, or visit us at Lia Toyota of Northampton 280 King Street Northampton Ma 01060.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU67K54UB03026
Stock: U16624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- New Listing$8,500Good Deal | $1,975 below market
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT76,533 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Butch Davis Chevrolet - Ripley / Mississippi
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Sunroof for sale - $0 down with good credit or $xxx recommended down with bad credit! This sharp looking vehicle has Dark Blue Pearl Metallic paint with Flint Gray leather interior. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender.VEHICLE DETAILS - Only 76K miles, Local trade in, Clean Carfax, 4.0L V6 engine, Automatic transmission, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated seats, Power seats, XM radio, Alpine speakers, Power windows, Power locks, Cruise, Hard bed cover, Running boards, Tow package, 16 inch alloy wheels, and much more.LOW FIXED NO HAGGLE PRICING! - Drive a little, save a lot! All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender. Make short drive to Ripley MS and save big on your next vehicle purchase!DO YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT? On the spot financing, $0 down payment, and terms up to 84 months! As a Chevrolet dealer, we have national agreements with banks offering financing options that most local banks and credit unions can not compete with. The combination of low rates and flexible terms we offer allow our customers to GET A LOW MONTHLY PAYMENT, often for much less than they expect.DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT? Don't sweat it! Put as low as $XXXX down and drive this vehicle home today. At Butch Davis Chevrolet, your job and your down payment will get you approved. Get in the vehicle you want now, with NO CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED!FREE CARFAX! - No funny business! A free Carfax History Report is provided on every vehicle we stock.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME! We will pay top dollar for your trade. Bring your vehicle to our dealership, get the most money for your trade in, and trade up to the vehicle of your dreams!COME VISIT US! - We are open 10-7 Tuesday thru Friday and 10-4 on Saturday.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU67K94UB16121
Stock: P3550A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$8,991Fair Deal
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT83,352 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gene Messer Ford of Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT handles with ease. A Ford with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Explorer Sport Trac XLT was gently driven and it shows. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT is the one! We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU67K64UA23766
Stock: 4UA23766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $8,995Fair Deal
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT102,509 milesDelivery available*
Gerald Jones Mazda - Martinez / Georgia
ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU67K44UA23829
Stock: 570036A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $6,500
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin148,995 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda Cars of Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
This 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Adrenaline 4WD is proudly offered by Honda Cars Of Bellevue CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Adrenaline 4WD redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Explorer Sport Trac. Looking for a Ford Explorer Sport Trac that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Ford Explorer Sport Trac, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4WD is in a league of its own This incredibly rare Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Adrenaline 4WD is a work of art and is the type of vehicle a true automotive aficionado will appreciate for a lifetime. Paste this link into your web browser or go to our website to see a video of our Used Car Manager doing a walk around of this actual vehicle: https://youtu.be/Pi0wCI--Nu0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU77K34UB26956
Stock: 200521B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $8,999
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT165,771 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
Abundant in power and style, our 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Crew Cab RWD looks radiant in Red Fire Metallic. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 perfectly matched to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive works hard to reward you with up to 18mpg on the highway while you command attention on the road with fog lamps, side-step bars, a bed liner, roof rails, and alloy wheels. Once you slide into the interior of this XLT, you won't be able to stop smiling. Climb into the power-adjustable driver's seat and take a look at everything Ford has to offer. Cruise controls on the steering wheel, air conditioning, power windows/locks, and the superb AM/FM radio with CD player and auxiliary input keep you living the good life. Ford keep you and your passengers secure with a wealth of equipment on board. Electronic brakeforce distribution, tire pressure monitoring, four-wheel ABS, child seat anchors, stability/traction control, and plenty of airbags are on your side. This Explorer Sport Trac is a fantastic solution to your transportation needs! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU67K44UA28898
Stock: 200073A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- $6,995
2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin155,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia
SERVICED AND INSPECTED* ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Come in to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $495 PROCESSING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. GUARANTEED APPROVAL on all types of credit no matter your credit situation.to be approved today make sure to bring proof of employment WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU77KX4UB90850
Stock: MB1fmzu7
Certified Pre-Owned: No