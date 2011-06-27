  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  4. Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(71)
Appraise this car

2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unique combination of pickup truck and midsize SUV, strong V6, power-down rear glass improves versatility, comfortable seats front and rear, surprisingly good off-road capability.
  • Can't offer the true cargo-hauling ability of a pickup, can't offer the true family utility of an SUV.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$2,090 - $4,172
Used Explorer Sport Trac for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An interesting hybrid of SUV and crew-cab pickup, the Sport Trac is comfortable and functional.

Vehicle overview

Just when you thought the SUV market couldn't expand any further, along came the Ford Explorer Sport Trac. Not quite a pickup truck, not quite an SUV, the Sport Trac took elements from both to create a whole new type of Ford vehicle.

Marketed as a vehicle for people with active lifestyles, the Explorer Sport Trac is based on a stretched version of the previous-generation Explorer platform. From the C-pillar forward, the Sport Trac is essentially a five-passenger SUV. Rearward of the C-pillar, there's a one-piece composite cargo box. Made of durable sheet molding composite, it has molded-in texture and a mar-resistant low-gloss bed coating.

The cargo area is normally 4 feet in length, but an optional cargo keeper extends the utility of the cargo area. This U-shaped tubular device hinges on the interior sides of the cargo area and rests on the cargo floor. When flipped out over the Explorer Sport Trac's tailgate, it extends the cargo area length to almost 6 feet. There's also an optional two-piece foldable and lockable hard tonneau cover to provide protection for items contained in the cargo area. It comes with a removable divider that increases storage flexibility for the cargo area.

All Explorer Sport Trac models are equipped with Ford's proven 4.0-liter V6 engine. This single overhead cam engine, which produces 214 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 245 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm when linked to the available five-speed automatic transmission, is loud but punchy. Buyers who want the standard manual transmission will make do with slightly less power and twist. Two-wheel drive models can tow up to 5,260 pounds. Four-wheelers can manage 5,040 pounds.

Explorer Sport Trac shares its basic front and rear suspension geometry with the old 2001 four-door Ford Explorer. Not to worry; Ford says the Sport Trac's bushings, spring rates, shock valving and stabilizer bars have been modified for improved ride, handling and noise/vibration/harshness performance.

All Explorer Sport Trac models come with a standard four-wheel antilock braking system. The system controls the front wheels independently and the rear wheels in tandem to improve vehicle control under heavy braking in most operating conditions. The system includes dynamic rear proportioning to help optimize stopping performance under varying vehicle load conditions.

An Explorer Sport Trac can be loaded up with goodies, if you choose. Among the enticing items on the menu are leather seats, a power moonroof, snazzy alloy wheels, side step rails and a Pioneer six-disc in-dash CD changer.

In the final analysis, if you want to haul stuff around, buy a Ford F-150 with a full-size bed. It works better. If you want to haul a family around, buy an Explorer. It works better. But if you need both, the Sport Trac compromise between pickup and sport-ute might suit you.

2002 Highlights

The Explorer Sport Trac enters 2002 with slightly more power and torque from its 4.0-liter V6 engine, some new exterior colors and a simplified options list. You can now also get an automatic transmission with the value package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

5(68%)
4(20%)
3(11%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.5
71 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Works fine
Jesse,06/06/2009
I have had my sport trac since 2002 and now it has 158,000.00 miles on it. I have had to do some routine maintainace but it still runs really well and I am having a hard time replacing because it is in such good shape. I will get at least 200,000 miles out of this truck but I also take care of it and not try to dog it out. I would say to anyone if you want your car to last, you need to look at your manuel that came with your truck and do the maintainance. You will end up saving thousands on repairs. I know because this is not the first Ford that I have got this many miles out of.
Awesome
James,07/13/2009
Yeah, it's a Ford...and I rate it a 10 anyway. Honestly, I am being objective. Our Sport Trac has leather interior and a sunroof...which makes for super comfort. The gas mileage is reasonable, and as a result of 10 full tanks we've received 20 mpg on freeway. The engine runs great, and is clean and quiet. This vehicle is great for both rural and urban settings as it is easy to maneuver in city traffic as well as snow. This is the only Ford we have or will buy.
Best auto investment yet
Joe Sonnier,04/09/2010
I bought my Sport Trac w/ 44k miles on it, outside of routine maintenance the only thing I've had to replace was a new hub due to off roading. The interior is very comfortable, great for commuting, camping, and overall driving. I live in Alaska and I haven't had a vehicle this reliable in the winter (started right up in -20 weather!) It has room for the kids, but extra hauling space in the bed, as well as great towing capacity for it's size. Excellent truck for family camping trips and small enough to take on most ATV trails provided there's not too much mud!
2002 Ford Sport Track 4WD - Disastrous
mworthi,08/06/2008
We purchased a used Sport Trac from CarMax with approx 48,000 miles. Got a great price on the vehicle. Vehicle in great condition at time of purchase. Within 2 years, had to replace the engine in the truck. (Replaced with a case engine, not new.) Today, (08/06/08) the transmission is smoking and appears to be shot. The vehicle is squirrely to drive. Would not recommend this vehicle to anyone. CarMax was great, but Ford was not in the situation. I have an F-150 with almost 200,000 miles, and would not trade it for anything, but Ford really missed it with the Sport Trac! Buyer beware!
See all 71 reviews of the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac features & specs
More about the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Overview

The Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is offered in the following submodels: Explorer Sport Trac Crew Cab. Available styles include Value 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Value 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Choice 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Choice 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Premium 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Premium 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Value 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and Value 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Tracs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Can't find a used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Tracs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,853.

Find a used Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,093.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer Sport Trac for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,873.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,686.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Explorer Sport Trac lease specials

Related Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles