  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  4. Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(77)
Appraise this car

2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, strong optional V8, hidden storage compartments, nice ride and handling balance.
  • V8 can be thirsty, styling not for everyone, small cargo bed compared to traditional pickup trucks.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$7,599 - $9,816
Used Explorer Sport Trac for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to major improvements, the 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is no longer a half-baked curiosity. For some consumers, this four-door pickup is now a worthwhile and more useful alternative to a traditional SUV.

Vehicle overview

In an effort to capitalize further on the SUV craze that had been going on for nearly a decade, Ford brought out the Explorer Sport Trac for 2001. Essentially an Explorer SUV with a small pickup bed grafted onto the back, the vehicle's mission was to combine the passenger comfort and space of a four-door SUV with the cargo flexibility of a pickup. Though an interesting concept, we were never particularly smitten with the first Sport Trac, as we found it to be poor in terms of handling and utility. Although the Ford Explorer was redesigned for 2002, the Sport Trac continued on pretty much unchanged through 2005.

For 2007, the Ford Explorer Sport Trac returns, this time based on the current-generation Explorer platform, which received additional updates for the 2006 model year. Much of the Sport Trac's chassis hardware is derived from the Explorer, though the Sport Trac has a 13-inch-longer wheelbase. Ford claims that the 2007 Sport Trac is more than 400-percent stiffer than the 2005 version. The stiffer body, along with adoption of the Explorer's independent rear suspension, gives the vehicle dramatically improved handling and ride characteristics.

The new Sport Trac also boasts the availability of the Explorer's 292-horspower V8 and six-speed automatic transmission. Functional enhancements include a larger bed (now featuring three hidden storage compartments), increased towing capacity and more standard safety features, including stability control and side airbags.

Thanks to these upgrades, the 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is no longer a half-baked curiosity. True, one can still get more hauling ability from a more traditional pickup, but the Sport Trac should satisfy consumers who desire a mix of carlike handling, SUV-like rear-seat comfort and the ability to do some light-to-medium-duty towing and hauling. Alternatively, one might look at the Honda Ridgeline, which is similar to the Sport Trac in many regards.

2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac models

The 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a four-door Explorer SUV modified to include a small pickuplike cargo bed. Two trim levels are available. The well-equipped XLT comes with a composite cargo box, 16-inch alloy wheels, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning and CD player. Move up to the Limited and color-keyed bumpers and side mirrors, foglamps, side-step bars, 18-inch wheels, a power driver seat, and leather wrapping for the steering wheel and gearshift knob are thrown into the mix. Major options include a heated windshield, a moonroof, leather seating, adjustable pedals, a navigation system, an upgraded sound system with CD changer and subwoofer and satellite radio. For the cargo box, Ford offers an optional cagelike bed extender and a hard tonneau cover.

2007 Highlights

Returning after a one-year hiatus, the Ford Explorer Sport Trac has been fully redesigned for the 2007 model year. Major improvements for this SUV-pickup combination include a newly available V8 that provides 40 percent more power than the previous V6, greater cargo and towing capacity, enhanced ride and handling characteristics and a roomier, more comfortable cabin.

Performance & mpg

The Sport Trac's standard powertrain consists of a 4.0-liter V6 good for 210 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission. A 4.6-liter V8 rated for 292 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque is also available; it comes with a six-speed automatic. Either is available with rear- or four-wheel drive. The Control Trac four-wheel-drive system has three modes. Intended for everyday driving, 4x4 Auto mode routes power only to the rear wheels until they slip, at which point power is delivered automatically to the front wheels. The 4x4 High mode provides a 50/50 power split to the front and rear wheels, making it ideal for off-road or severe winter conditions. The 4x4 Low mode locks the transfer case and is for the really deep stuff, steep grades and pulling a boat out of the water. Class III and IV towing packages are optional. Properly outfitted, the 2007 Explorer Sport Trac can pull up to 6,800 pounds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and a tire pressure monitor are all standard. A side curtain airbag system for all outboard passengers is optional on both trim levels.

Driving

With a front and rear independent suspension, nicely tuned dampers and springs, admirable road isolation and a surprisingly responsive steering system, the 2007 Sport Trac is light-years ahead of its predecessor. Handling is surefooted and the ride is almost luxury-car plush. With more than a fourfold increase in torsional rigidity and more liberal use of noise dampening materials, the Sport Trac boasts a noticeably quieter cabin. Ford claims that at 40 mph, the Sport Trac is a full 5 decibels quieter than a Honda Ridgeline.

Interior

A redesigned interior with new materials, colors and seats graces the 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. Notable features include an easily cleaned rubber floor with Berber carpeted mats, 60/40-split-folding rear bench seat and displays for outside temperature and compass. The 4.5-foot cargo box is constructed of corrosion-proof sheet-molded composite (SMC) with a molded-in black inner liner that resists scratches and is dent-proof. The box is notched, allowing customers to place two 2-by-4 boards across the span to provide tiered storage of materials. Three cargo bins are built into the bed's load floor and feature drain plugs which allow them to be used as iceboxes or for storing wet items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

5(79%)
4(18%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
77 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 77 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great secret model at Ford
David,12/03/2009
Had to have a v8 and wife wanted this truck. It been rock solid as terms of reliability. I am large guy and takes some time to find a comfortable driving position. Interior is my only complaint. Hard plastic scratches easily and hard to keep clean. Handling is better than any truck I owned this is due to independent rear. Have every option but leather. Sound system is great. Some are complaining about mpg. We are getting 18.5 in combine driving of city and highway. On long highway trips we are getting 23 on average. Ford stand behind their warranty and had no issue when small issues came up. See below.
Lil Red loves his Sport Trac
Lil Red,10/09/2006
I special ordered my Sport Trac with 95% of the options to include the Chrome Package, reverse sensors, Class III/IV tow package, V8, leather interior etc. The ST fits comfortably in the garage so you don't have to leave it parked out on the driveway. I will be using my truck to pull motorcycles trailers and for any other utility need that we might have. My only complaint is that it would be nice to get slightly better gas mileage but you can't win em all.
Love This Truck
wlbrez,11/17/2006
I have had my truck for about 5 month & I love everything about it. I was brought up on Chevrolet but when I to buy my pick-up (yes I consider it a pick-up) I saw the Sport Trac, took a test drive & I was sold. It rides & handles like a dream. Plenty of room on the inside for my 6 foot plus two sons, extra storage space behind the rear seat plus hidden space in the bed. I have never been a Ford fan but now I am sold. The V-8 may not be the one of the best for gas mileage but it has plenty of get-up-and-go! If you are worried about that get a 6 cylinder. I really like the auto 4-wheel drive & the stability control. The window sticker is a lot lower than expected on a vehicle with this much wow.
Not bad, no complaints
dn010,01/10/2013
I purchased a V6 XLT 2X4 in 2010 used from a dealer with 56K, I am now at about 87K. Issues I've experienced: one rear wheel bearing went bad, replaced for about $75 doing the work myself, also had check engine light for engine under-heating, replaced stuck open thermostat myself and turned off the light with my code reader - good to go. I've put in new rear brake pads only, spark plugs, I keep the engine happy with full synthetic. I drive to NY from FL yearly, gone up and back twice (over 2400 miles each trip) and have had no problems. I can TOW my 25' cuddy boat @ 4K lbs and my 18' boat @ around 2500 - can pull the 18' out of the water, haven't tried with the 25' and I doubt I will.
See all 77 reviews of the 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
More About This Model

So here's the latest fantasy the marketing wonks would have you believe: Mountain-Dew-guzzling adrenaline junkies buy vehicles like the 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, Honda Ridgeline and Nissan Frontier, to suit their (over)active lifestyles. Seriously. That's what they want you to think. Get one of these trucks and in no time you'll be winning triathlons, paddling down Class V rapids and mountain biking over volcanoes.

Sure you will.

OK, so we all know these trucks make more trips to Home Depot than they do to the alpine starting line. And there are certainly more armchair quarterbacks than genuine endurance athletes driving them. But they do, according to Ford's sales figures for the previous Sport Trac (about 60,000 annually between 2001 and 2005), serve a customer base that's in love with their utility. Either that or all that Mountain Dew is affecting their buyers' judgment.

New and improved
The Sport Trac currently on sale has been completely redesigned for the 2007 model year. Intended to bridge the gap between a truck and an SUV, the Sport Trac shares its fundamental structure and powertrain options with the 2006 Ford Explorer. But the addition of a 4.1-foot bed behind the four-door cabin necessitates an overall length that's nearly 17 inches longer than the Explorer. Most of that length comes between the wheels, meaning the Sport Trac drives more like a long truck than a short SUV.

"The new chassis puts the Sport Trac firmly in the 21st century in terms of structural rigidity," said Chris Brewer, Sport Trac's chief engineer. Ford tells us the latest Sport Trac is 444 percent stiffer than the previous model, thanks to a revised ladder-frame design that's taller, wider and thicker in critical areas than before. It also integrates a tow hitch into the most rearward crossmember for strength and to eliminate the weight of a secondary bolt-on receiver.

An all-new suspension design takes advantage of the additional chassis rigidity. The front suspension uses unequal-length upper and lower control arms. The independent rear suspension is new and similar in design to the front, but adds a stamped-steel trailing link.

Engine options are the same as with the Explorer, too: Buyers choose between a 4.0-liter, 210-horsepower, 254-pound-feet V6 or a 4.6-liter, 292-hp, 300-lb-ft V8. The V6 comes with a five-speed automatic and the V8, one of only two in the midsize truck segment, comes with a six-speed auto. We tested a Sport Trac Limited 4x4 with the V8 that was loaded with optional equipment.

How's she handle?
On the road, the Sport Trac proved to be exactly the mix of ride and handling its chassis promises. There's no bizarre or uncomfortable solid-axle handling traits -- no hop, no lateral movement over high-frequency road irregularities. There's little indication in its ride that this truck has a 1,350-pound payload capacity and 6,640-pound towing capacity.

Steering is adequately weighted, but lacks any sort of feedback that would encourage spirited driving. Not that this matters much, since we're talking about a truck with four doors, four-wheel drive and more than 2 tons of curb weight. Even so, the lighter Honda Ridgeline is more articulate in communicating chassis responses.

Sport Tracs are available in two- or four-wheel drive. Four-wheel-drive versions have three modes. The first mode, 4x4 Auto, is suitable for everyday driving. In this mode the Sport Trac is rear-wheel drive until sensors tell the transfer case clutch to engage the front wheels. Two other modes, 4x4 High and 4x4 Low, lock the front and rear driveshafts at the same speed. Low range engages a torque-multiplying gearset for heavy-duty off-roading.

In practice, the automatic mode is brilliant, engaging seamlessly and effortlessly pulling the truck up steep hills and over obstacles without the need to stop and pull a lever or push a button. Low range engages and disengages quickly with the transmission in neutral.

Target: Ridgeline
It's clear the Ford truck crew was at least mildly inspired by the usability built into Honda's Ridgeline. The Sport Trac has three storage compartments in its bed, which is constructed from sheet-molded composite (SMC). According to Ford, SMC is 20 percent lighter than a traditional steel box. It also won't rust or dent.

In addition to the rather small built-in storage compartments, the Sport Trac can be optioned with a folding cargo-bed extender ($195) and a hard tonneau cover ($595). There's also a 12-volt power outlet in the bed -- a feature the Ridgeline doesn't have.

Inside, the rear seatbacks are split 60/40 and fold flat over the seat bottoms to provide a flat cargo floor. This is a nice feature, but we prefer the Ridgeline's seat design, which folds the seat bottoms up against the seatbacks and provides more cargo height and almost as much width, despite having less rear legroom. Speaking of rear legroom, Ford points out that the Sport Trac has more than any other truck in its class.

Full-size engine, midsize performance
Ford also brags that Sport Tracs fitted with the V8 have class-leading power and combined with the six-speed automatic transmission, we braced ourselves for some impressive performance. However, in acceleration tests, the Sport Trac delivered performance almost identical to the rest of the midsize players. It hit 60 in 8.1 seconds, which is the same as the last Toyota Tacoma Crew Cab long bed we tested. The Sport Trac ran through the quarter-mile in 16.5 seconds at 84.6 mph, slower than both the Nissan Frontier Crew Cab (16.2 seconds) and Tacoma (16.1 seconds).

The Sport Trac will tow marginally more than the Frontier and Tacoma. Four-wheel-drive, V8-powered Sport Tracs are rated to tow up to 6,640 pounds, which is considerable relative to the Ridgeline's 5,000-pound rating.

Despite better-than-average ride quality, the Sport Trac failed to deliver on its promise of nimble handling through the slalom. We'll be the first to admit that a truck's slalom speed is about as important to most buyers as humility is to Donald Trump, but this test is a good measure of handling performance relative to other vehicles in the same class. And that's where the Sport Trac let us down. Its 55.6-mph slalom pass was slower than the Ridgeline, Tacoma and Frontier. The low speed is mostly thanks to Ford's AdvanceTrac stability control system, which can't be disabled and is ultraconservative in its efforts to rein in the chassis as cornering loads increase.

Fuel economy was also disappointing. At 14.4 mpg the Sport Trac lived up to its big engine's reputation for fuel consumption during the 670 miles of combined highway and city driving we measured. That's a few miles per gallon worse than the Tacoma, Frontier and Ridgeline we've tested.

Dubious interior
Ford's interior gurus did their job as well as can be expected on the Sport Trac. Just don't plan on being pampered with exotic materials or outstanding craftsmanship. There are plenty of nice features like adjustable pedals, two-tone leather and heated 10-way adjustable seats, but the whole treatment is watered down by Ford's rather generic (and dated) switchgear, audio system and layout.

Functionally, most of the Sport Trac interior is relatively intuitive in use. Heating and ventilation controls are all buttons. We prefer the speed and simplicity of knobs, but apparently those aren't an option in the Ford parts bin. The redundant steering-wheel controls for the heating/ventilation and audio system are a nice touch.

The one serious oversight in the Sport Trac's interior is a product of Ford's focus on safety. The front door armrests are designed to cushion the abdomen in a side impact, which means they're made of soft rubber and don't have a built-in handle. The awkward design requires the release to be positioned on the front of the armrest, with the handle underneath it toward the front of the door. Opening the door isn't a problem -- yank on the release and shove the door open with your forearm. But closing it is far from simple, since the handle is so close to the hinges that there's very little leverage available to swing the heavy door shut.

The good news is that the Sport Trac's interior is relatively quiet and rattle-free. Ford went through significant effort to insulate and damp the interior from wind and road noise, and it's obvious from behind the wheel.

Get your wet suit, it's time to take a bath
The Sport Trac does little to distinguish itself, and we find few reasons to pick it over the other choices in the segment. If you've got to have the low-range transfer case, then it does offer at least one advantage over the Ridgeline. Well, that and it actually looks like a truck. But factor in towing capacity, performance, fuel-efficiency and versatility, and the Tacoma and Frontier are stronger options.

Then there's the price. Base pricing for the latest-generation Sport Trac is similar to the previous generation. Load up the options, however, and the story changes. Minus the leather seats, tonneau cover and the bed extender, a comparably equipped Toyota Tacoma, which performs better and is more fuel-efficient, costs about $3,500 less than our heavily optioned $34,625 tester. We're not sure how the marketing folks are going to spin that one, but we bet it involves a lot of Mountain Dew.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 7.0

Components: Our Sport Trac Limited had the optional Audiophile stereo, which adds a six-disc CD changer and a subwoofer to the existing Limited stereo. The system can play MP3 CDs and has the option of Sirius Satellite Radio -- the Sport Trac is one of the first Fords to offer satellite radio. The Audiophile stereo costs an extra $510.

Performance: We've been less than impressed with previous Audiophile systems, but in the new Explorer Sport Trac, the system sounds OK. It's still not where we think it should be, given that it is the only audio system upgrade available on most Fords, but it does offer acceptable sound and an easy-to-use interface. This is probably the best-sounding Audiophile stereo we've listened to.

The head unit is typical Ford -- nothing fancy, just a simple straightforward design. We sort of wish Ford would ditch the old green LED display that looks like a 1980s calculator, but functionally, everything is where it should be and works well. However, we're a little disappointed by the lack of an MP3 auxiliary jack.

In previous Audiophile stereos, we found that the best possible sound quality came by turning the bass and treble all the way up. This time around the sound is fair even without the tone adjustments boosted. Add a little treble, and the sound quality does improve some. The bass is there but it lacks precision. Even with the subwoofer, the bass sometimes turns rumbly or messy.

Separation is so-so at best. Since there's no midrange adjustment, the mids seem to be overwhelming at times. However, the system does offer a few settings that make it possible to customize the sound. You can make the sound center on the front, rear or "all" seating positions, and the compression feature helps music sound better when listening at low volumes.

Best Feature: Satellite radio finally available.

Worst Feature: Ford needs a premium sound system as an option.

Conclusion: While this is the best-sounding Audiophile system we've heard, it isn't nearly as nice as other brands' truly premium audio offerings. -- Brian Moody

Second Opinions

Director of Automotive Testing Dan Edmunds Says:
My first car was a Ford -- a 1969 Ranchero. I hauled ass, and occasionally hauled my dirt bikes, in that car. My second car (my first new one) was also a Ford. That's where it all stopped for me. The 2006 Ford Sport Trac is not a vehicle that is going to win me back.

It begins as soon as I walk up to put the key in the door and see the mismatched edges (by a quarter inch) on adjacent B-pillar black-out trim panels. The interior looks like a plastics trade show display, complete with the latest in bad faux-carbon and awful plasti-chrome trim. It's best not to mention the shift lever. Let's just say it comes from the same folks who named a car "Probe."

The interior simply isn't laid out logically. Prime front-and-center instrument panel space is wasted on the odometer and warning lights, which are rarely on, so there's just a large blank space. Meanwhile, the fuel gauge is tucked away in a dark corner and the speedo and tach are so far apart it looks like they had a fight and want their "space." A quick glance to check speed and fuel level feels like a peripheral-vision eye test. I could go on about switchgear, but you get the point.

This is the kind of stuff that has kept me in Asian cars for the last 20 years. Like just about everyone, I spend most of my time looking at the inside of my cars, so this "office" has to work. With this one, I wouldn't even get to the test-drive phase to notice the improved ride and less agricultural engine sound.

The Sport Trac seems targeted at an ever dwindling existing fan base. I'm not sure that Ford can survive for long if this reflects how low it is willing to aim. I really want the home team to do well, but this one is not going to win back lost customers like me.

Executive Editor Scott Oldham says:
I think I like driving the Ford Explorer Sport Trac. I think it has a smooth ride. I think it has good power, responsive brakes and agreeable handling.

I think the Sport Trac has those attributes, but I'm not really sure. When I drive it all I can think about is how poorly designed its interior is. This thing is an ergonomic mess. The seating position is way too high, the gauges are impossible to read and the e-brake release is buried a foot under the dash. Even the steering wheel is misshapen.

Some genius also thought it would be a good idea to put the air-conditioning vents below the radio. Some genius with hot elbows. But the worst offenses are the door panels. Whoever designed the poorly placed pulls and oddly shaped door handles must prefer a square toilet seat.

How this happens in the age of extensive focus groups and endless data, I'll never know, but I do know it doesn't happen at Honda, Toyota or Nissan. The interiors of our long-term Ridgeline, Tacoma and Frontier are all designed for human use.

Consumer Commentary

"Go for the Toyota, or a Honda, or even a Nissan. I had a 2001 Sport Trac, what a waste of money. Head gasket started leaking at 18K, Ford refused to acknowledge there was a problem. Fuel mileage was horrible, lucky if I got 14 MPG. Fit and finish was subpar. Late 2004 I went with a Honda and will never look back. Family members having been driving a variety of Hondas since '87, and yes it is true, they are far superior to domestic cars. Sure, the Japanese cars have problems too as they are built by humans, but they are much less frequent." -- paul512001, April 2, 2006

"I drove a new Sport Trac last week and was fully impressed. My mindset going into the test-drive was fairly negative about the Sport Trac, thinking that I would probably purchase an '05 Explorer or '05 Mountaineer to reap the big discounts available. After test-driving all three, my decision is easy. I'll purchase a new V8 Sport Trac hands down. It offers a powerful, quiet, and a very stable drive much akin to its big brother, the F-150." -- mustangguy74, April 14, 2006

"After test-driving Nissan, Honda, Chevy, Dodge, Toyota, this is the best midsize truck on the market unless you are a serious rock climber. And after a full two weeks of ownership, I like the '07 Sport Trac even more! Everyone who has ridden in it can't believe the ride and feel, in fact, a friend admitted it is as nice on the interior as the '06 Chevy Tahoe, and $15,000 cheaper! Incidentally, the heated windshield option is very trick during the rain -- instant fog clear. My main disappointment, as stated before, was that the mileage was well below the sticker claim, but…floor the pedal getting onto a long interstate on-ramp and you can't believe you are in a truck, this baby is very fast." -- kman1956, April 14, 2006

Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is offered in the following submodels: Explorer Sport Trac Crew Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited is priced between $7,599 and$9,816 with odometer readings between 140999 and140999 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT is priced between $8,825 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 139125 and176804 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Tracs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2007 Explorer Sport Tracs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,599 and mileage as low as 139125 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Can't find a used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Tracs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,638.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,057.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer Sport Trac for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,255.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,463.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Explorer Sport Trac lease specials

Related Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles