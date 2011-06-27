Used 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Consumer Reviews
Fun, Flashy, and Practical all in one!
After looking for about a month at every GM vehicle in the SUV, crossover, and truck category, I found this FORD to be a much better fit for comfort, available features, power, looks, and most importantly PRICE! The Adrenalin packages gives you everything you could want in a stylish, flashy ride. The 4.6L 8cyl engine gives you the power that makes this fast and fun. Gas mileage is typical for an engine this size.
Love The Sport Trac
Purchased brand new white 09 Sport Trac XLT 4x2, sync/sunroof, over labor day 2009. Truck is perfect for those who want a smoother ride and do not need a huge cargo bed. Plenty of room for 5. Have put 3,000 miles and no issues, rides very nice and getting decent gas mileage, about 18 MPG overall city/hwy. Paid $21,000+ Tax/License
Hot Adrenalin Sport Trac AWD V8 292 HP
Great Colorado Red color. Very eye- catching Adrenalin package. Love the 20" tires and special rims. The tonneau cover is very nice, convenient and weatherproof. AWD worked flawlessly in ice and snow in Ohio ice storm. V8 towed mother-in-law's car from Michigan to Florida without breaking a sweat. Fit and finish are beautiful. Sound system is excellent, as is Sync hands-free. Really great software on the Sync. Stupid flaws include: Truck bed storage compartment in bad location and useless when tonneau cover is in place; cannot get telescoping steering wheel; no grab handle on driver's door; marginal inside storage; no directional signals in sideview mirrors. Ford can be proud of this.
A Convert
I have not owned an American built automobile for years, but was pleasantly surprised with the quality of the Ford. With the Adrenalin package, its the hottest looking truck around, and the performance with the V8 is decent. With the incentives Ford was offering, it was also one of the best values out there. The SYNC system is excellent, and the cabin is insulated well enough so you can enjoy the great sound system.
