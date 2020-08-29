Used 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale Near Me
- 14,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31E09UA35225
Stock: 18535974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,605 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet of Buford - Buford / Georgia
XLT trim. iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.VEHICLE REVIEWS5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $27,500*.WHO WE AREWe want to be your car dealer-please tell us how!Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31E79UA01654
Stock: 19593B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 160,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,997$2,144 Below Market
Homestead Hyundai - Homestead / Florida
Thank you for your interest in one of Homestead Hyundai's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac RWD 4dr V6 XLT with 160,247mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Ford Explorer Sport Trac RWD 4dr V6 XLT is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac: Part pickup and part SUV, the Sport Trac bridges the gap between Ford's mid-size Explorer SUV and the Ranger compact pickup. Its versatile setup includes seating for up to five passengers with cargo capacity similar to a short-bed pickup. It has electronic stability control and side air bags, both features that are not widely available on pickups, and has a four-wheel independent suspension, for better handling and a smoother ride. This model sets itself apart with better ride and handling relative to pickups, standard safety features, Convenient mix of SUV and pickup, and lofty towing ability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31EX8UA00352
Stock: 8UA00352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 130,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,745$1,857 Below Market
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5DE4AUA00201
Stock: MA00201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,991$1,168 Below Market
Arrigo Alfa Romeo of West Palm - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5BE4AUA47733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,361 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,500$382 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED!!!MUST SEE...Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, where you buy with Total Confidence! We utilize competitive market pricing models to make the buying process hassle-free.We do not charge any Reconditioning or Certification Fees! At Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, we want you to love your pre-owned vehicle. If you don't, simply bring the vehicle back within 3 days for a FULL REFUND no questions asked!* Qualified used cars come with the Ourisman lifetime engine guarantee**. Call dealer at 703-378-2121 for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU3BE0AUA02325
Stock: C200378B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,686 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,999
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
All Service Work Complete!! * 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT featuring CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, and more. Clean Carfax vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Please verify any information in question with North Central Ford, located at 1819 N Central Expwy, Richardson, TX 75080. NORTH CENTRAL FORD Thank you for choosing North Central Ford located in Richardson, TX. We are a Sonic Automotive Premier Dealership and strive every day to make your experience with us unforgettable. Sonic Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and a leader in the industry. Our mission is to be one of America's best places to work and shop. Our dealerships offer a variety of services from new and used vehicle sales, warranty, extended warranty, collision repair, parts replacement, financing and insurance. Best of all, we offer our Sonic Price on each every vehicle we sell. Sonic Price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in the market and it's your assurance that you are being offered a price that is straightforward, accurate, and in line with what you've likely researched. This eliminates the need for haggling and negotiations and puts the focus on finding you the vehicle of your dreams. Throughout the car shopping experience, we strive to provide the price you want, the knowledge you need and a dealership you can trust. Please contact us for further information or stop in and see us! A GREAT TIME TO BUY! We have reduced our prices across the board with the goal of increasing our overall volume. Demand in the exploding used car market is at an all- time high, causing trade values to skyrocket. Interest rates from banks are at historic lows, with interest rates as low as 0% available on many new vehicles with approved credit. These are great conditions if you are in the market for a new vehicle. BUY FROM A 16 time Customer Satisfaction - AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP North Central Ford has won many prestigious awards including the highest Ford designated honor, the President's award for customer satisfaction 16 times. We are very proud of this, as very few top Ford dealerships are given this honor for Service and Sales performance and customer satisfaction. It is quite an accomplishment to win this award once, let alone 16 times. Shop with us and find out why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU3BE0AUA05869
Stock: YAUA05869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 150,883 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,895$320 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Clean CARFAX. Black Pearl Slate Metallic 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT RWD 4.0L V6 12V GVWR: 6,020 lbs Payload Package, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, GVWR: 6,020 lbs Payload Package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU3BE5AUF05784
Stock: P22219A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-13-2020
- 84,508 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac 4dr 4WD 4dr Limited features a 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Other Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 4.6 liter V8 SOHC engine, 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, Audio controls on steering wheel, Bed Length - 49.6 ', Bluetooth, Compass, Dusk sensing headlights, External temperature display, Four-wheel drive, Front fog/driving lights, Front seat type - Bucket, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 19 and EPA city (mpg): 14, Heated drivers seat, Heated passenger seat, Pickup Bed Type - Regular composite, Power heated mirrors, Split-bench rear seats, Trailer hitch Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Hard Tonneau Cover, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5D87AUF06485
Stock: 35104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 82,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,700$479 Below Market
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX.Sunroof | Moonroof, Clean Carfax, AWD All Wheel Drive, Leather, 18 Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adrenalin Branded Floor Mats, Adrenalin Package, Adrenalin Tailgate Badge, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Grille, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Fascias, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, GVWR: 6,160 lbs Payload Package, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Heated Low Back Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Moonroof, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Radio: Premium Sound System AM/FM/CDx6/MP3 Capable, Remote keyless entry, Running Boards, Single Rear Exhaust w/Dual Tip, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Unique Fog Lamps, Unique Headlamps.2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac LimitedBrilliant Silver Metallic4.6L V8 24V6-Speed Automatic with OverdriveHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU2D80AUA08062
Stock: PRT36892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 176,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
4X4 XLT LOADED 4.0L V6 CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5BE7AUA02463
Stock: A02463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,039 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,880
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceburg - Lawrenceburg / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU53E08UB30875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,660 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2008 Ford Explorer Sport-TRAC -- XLT -- 4 DOOR -- 4.0L V6 -- ONE OWNER --AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -- LEATHER SEATS -- DUAL POWER STEERING -- POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS -- CRUISE CONTROL --TRACTION CONTROL --AM/FM -- 6 CD PLAYER -- LUGGAGE RACK -- BED LINER -- RUNNING BOARD --TOWING PACKAGE -- DRIVES GREAT -- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31E28UA30719
Stock: 24223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,843 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$12,950
Thoroughbred Ford of Platte City - Platte City / Missouri
Meet our 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited Crew Cab 4X4 in Vapor Silver Metallic. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V8 that delivers 210hp connected to a durable Automatic transmission for easy passing and towing. This Four Wheel Drive SUV is ready to get any job done with ease, accented by a Tonneau cover, bed extender, sunroof, and great-looking alloy wheels. Enter the Limited cabin to find impressive interior features like supportive heated leather seating, a CD player with auxiliary audio input, AC, power accessories, and much more. Our Explorer from Ford is ready to tackle any job while offering you safety features including multiple airbags, traction control, and more. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU53E28UA28624
Stock: P3512A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,250
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU3BE5AUF03887
Stock: F03887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,909 miles
$18,998
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5D8XAUA36713
Stock: 19037909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,824 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,910
AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sync Voice Activated Communications & Entertainment System Xlt Convenience Pkg Bluetooth Connection 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Solid Paint Xlt Series Order Code This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT is offered by AutoNation Chevrolet. This Ford includes: 4.0L SOHC 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. More information about the 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac: Part pickup and part SUV, the Sport Trac bridges the gap between Ford's mid-size Explorer SUV and the Ranger compact pickup. Its versatile setup includes seating for up to five passengers with cargo capacity similar to a short-bed pickup. It has electronic stability control and side air bags, both features that are not widely available on pickups, and has a four-wheel independent suspension, for better handling and a smoother ride. Strengths of this model include better ride and handling relative to pickups, standard safety features, Convenient mix of SUV and pickup, and lofty towing ability. For more information or to set up a test drive please call Tim. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31E88UB04211
Stock: 8UB04211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 131,663 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
CARFAX 1-Owner. Limited trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Running Boards, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 6-way pwr driver, manual driver lumbar support (STD). EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "Handling is surefooted and the ride is almost luxury-car plush.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: Purchasing a used car, truck, van, or SUV? Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Anchorage is the place. We offer low finance rates, great cash incentives, & strong alternative finance options. Winter or summer, nowhere in AK better fits pre-owned vehicle needs. At Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Anchorage, we have Factory Certified, Lithia Assured & Value Priced Vehicles for every budget, 100% Certified Service Technicians, & available lifetime oil changes! Plus tax, title, license and dealer installed accessories. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see deale
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU53E58UA56014
Stock: 8UA56014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
