Consumer Rating
(84)
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Review

Pros & Cons

  • SUV comfort paired to a pickup truck bed, workhorse V6, features galore, new Safety Canopy airbag system.
  • Based on 13-year-old previous-generation Explorer platform, can't carry as much as a real pickup, sub-par off-road ability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Part truck, part SUV, Ford's Explorer Sport Trac attempts to marry the best of both worlds into one unique crossover vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: Ford introduced the Sport Trac version of the Explorer for 2001 to capitalize on the trend toward compact crew-cab pickups. The Sport Trac is based on the previous-generation Explorer, which itself was based on the Ranger pickup platform. With unique front styling, an Explorer cabin and a composite plastic bed with cargo tie-downs, the Sport Trac is marketed as a versatile SUV for people who the need the flexibility of an open cargo bed combined with seating for five.

Body Styles, Trims and Options: Available only with four doors and your choice of two- or four-wheel drive, the Sport Trac is offered in XLS, XLT and XLT Premium trims. Even XLS models are well equipped and come with dark tinted rear glass, roof rails, skid plates (4WD only), air conditioning, power door locks, power windows and a CD player. Go with an XLT and get power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel, cruise control, Berber carpeted floor mats, alloy wheels, and premium sound. The top-line XLT Premium includes unique alloy wheels and a special center console that features rear audio and climate controls.

Major options offered on the Sport Trac include the Convenience Group for the XLS, the Premium Sport Group and Comfort Group for the XLT, and heated leather seating for the XLT Premium. The Convenience Group grants many features found on the XLT, while the Premium Sport Group provides bright cast aluminum wheels, fog lights, front tow hooks (on 4WD only), larger all-terrain tires and side step bars. The Comfort Group offers a six-way power driver's seat, power lumbar support for driver and front passenger, rear climate and audio controls with special center console, overhead console with compass and exterior temperature display and an electrochromic rearview mirror.

Other options offered on the Sport Trac are a six-disc in-dash CD changer, a cargo cage/bed extender, a power moonroof, the new Safety Canopy side airbag and rollover protection system, and a hard tonneau cover for the bed.

Powertrains and Performance: The standard and only engine available in the Explorer Sport Trac is a 4.0-liter single overhead cam V6 making 203 horsepower at 5,250 rpm and 237 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm. A five-speed manual is offered only on the most basic XLS models; all others come equipped with a five-speed automatic transmission. Shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive is optional.

Safety: For 2003, Ford has increased safety equipment on the Sport Trac by swapping the truck's previous drum rear brakes for rear discs. ABS is standard. Also new this year is an optional Safety Canopy side airbag system that also employs rollover sensors to protect occupants in the event the truck flips over.

Though the Sport Trac has not been crash tested, previous-generation Explorers generally earned high marks for frontal- and side-impact crash test results. The Sport Trac receives two out of four stars in rollover resistance rating.

Interior Design and Special Features: Based on the previous-generation Explorer's dash design, and sharing many interior features with the Ranger pickup, the Sport Trac jazzes things up with the use of white-faced gauges and special gray trim that is supposed to emulate metal. For 2003, Ford updates the Sport Trac's cabin with new low back bucket seats, revised door panel trim and new colors.

Compared to other compact crew-cab vehicles, the Sport Trac is generous in front and rear passenger room. There is room for three people in the back seat, but it is better to restrict occupancy to two for maximum comfort. The power rear window glass lowers completely for additional fresh air or to expand cargo carrying capacity.

For carrying cargo, the Sport Trac has a deep composite bed that features several handy cargo tie-downs. The bed can't easily accommodate large cargo because of its short length, but the optional bed extender works nicely when longer items are carried in the bed, or when smaller items require containment. If you need to transport delicate items, an optional hard tonneau cover is available to keep rain and snow out of the bed.

Driving Impressions: Athletic the Sport Trac is not. Its ride quality is decent, but otherwise the soft suspension makes the truck feel floaty when driving around corners. Unlike the current Explorer, the Sport Trac is stuck with a low-tech non-independent live rear-axle suspension, leading to a possibly jarring ride when driving over bumps. Off pavement, the Sport Trac is a poor performer. Low-hanging components frequently scrape over rocky terrain.

Although it won't win any awards for refinement, the stout V6 gets the job done. The five-speed automatic, while sometimes reluctant to downshift, is a bonus considering most other vehicles in this class come with only four forward gears.

The real question is, do you need a vehicle like this? The Sport Trac is intended for people who really don't want a truck. Instead, they just want an Explorer with the ability to haul a little dirt or mulch once in a while. For these purposes, the Sport Trac is just fine. But if you want a four-door truck, only a real pickup will do.

2003 Highlights

Ford updates the Sport Trac's interior with new low-back bucket seats, revised door trim and updated colors. When leather upholstery is ordered, the front seats are six-way power adjustable and can be heated and equipped with power lumbar support. To improve safety, Ford's Safety Canopy side airbag system with rollover sensors is newly available, as are standard rear disc brakes. Lastly, an Adrenaline Edition debuts mid-year with a 485-watt Pioneer sound system and new colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

5(62%)
4(30%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Sport Trac!
lindalees,04/19/2015
XLT Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I bought my Sport Trac in May 2003,and it has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. I am still driving it and it just rolled 189,000. I love the "truck". I have not had any problems with it at all. I plan on driving it til she can't be driven anymore. I drive it long distance (1500 miles round trip) atleast 2 times or more a year. The only complaint I have is that the gas mileage is not as good as it use to be due to the ethanol gas that it has to use.I use to get 25+ highway, but now it's about 21.I am not scared to drive it anywhere I have to go. I really hate to think I'll have to replace it someday, and unfortunately can't buy another one. There is nothing out there I want. Love it!
Can't Be Trusted In The Heat of the Day
smartsnacker,06/11/2012
Over the past two years, my 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac seems to get vapor lock in the summer. But it doesn't happen all the time. When it happens, I'll take it into the dealer, but the service team can't duplicate the problem. What happens (sometimes) is that I'll drive it to the store (maybe 6 miles), turn it off and shop for maybe 10 minutes. When I return to the vehicle and start it, it will sometimes not start, or, if it starts, it won't let me go over 20 mph. I had the fuel pump replaced in March (it's now June) and that seemed to help. But the other day, out of the blue, it happened again! We also had a new fuel filter installed last March as well. Why does this happen?
Great Truck!
David Brasefield,06/07/2006
This truck is fantastic! Nice looking also. 4 wheel drive works great, especially in New England snow. Ride is pretty good for a truck. V-6 is very smooth but V-8 would be nicer. Very versatile. Full 4 doors and backseat, along with the truck bed, make this very versatile. Make sure you get tonneau cover. You can haul stuff from the grocery store, home/garden center, then take 4/5 friends out to dinner. Interior is well laid out but same as Ford Ranger. A little narrow for larger folks. I'm 6'4". Plenty of leg room with seat all the way back and adjustable steering column. This truck has been extremely reliable. Not a single mechanical problem. Only the cheap sunglass holder broke. Highly recommend!
When Will Ford Revive?
Kenneth Mol,01/06/2018
XLS 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
If you are looking for a smaller truck that has everything...the sport track is the answer!!! My top favorite features is the back window that rolls down, the amazing sound (not being a Bose), and the ability to haul almost everything using the variety of tie downs!!! I don't have and cons about this truck!!! Best thing I have ever owned.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Overview

The Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is offered in the following submodels: Explorer Sport Trac Crew Cab. Available styles include XLS 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLS Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Premium 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Premium Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLS Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and XLS 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

