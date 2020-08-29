Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale Near Me

105 listings
Explorer Sport Trac Reviews & Specs
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited in Silver
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited

    130,266 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,745

    $1,857 Below Market
    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    78,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,991

    $1,168 Below Market
    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT in Light Blue
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    72,361 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,500

    $382 Below Market
    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT in White
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    88,686 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,999

    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT in Black
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    150,883 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,895

    $320 Below Market
    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited

    84,508 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,999

    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited in Silver
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited

    82,065 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,700

    $479 Below Market
    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT in White
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    176,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT in White
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    115,919 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,250

    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited in Silver
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited

    117,909 miles

    $18,998

    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited in Black
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited

    92,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,991

    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT in Red
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    78,128 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,952

    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT in Black
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    102,465 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,975

    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT in White
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    139,719 miles

    $13,995

    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited in Silver
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited

    144,135 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,900

    
  2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT in White
    

    2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    
  2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT
    

    2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    14,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,998

    
  2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT
    

    2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT

    115,605 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    

After 8 months looks good, BUT!
doctomof ws,06/20/2010
After owning a 2005 version of the Explorer SportTrac I was ready to try the newer version. I was attracted by its upgraded styling which I found more appealing than the older version from 2000 to 2005. Also I liked the idea of the independent rear suspension on the newer version versus the live straight axle of the 2005 iteration. It still drives like a truck. Stiff and solid, which for me is a plus. It has the feeling of a vehicle that is strong and capable of hauling around my toys as well as being a dependable every day commuter. That's a very nice compromise in my estimation
