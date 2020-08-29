Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 101A Rapid Spec Order Code Bluetooth Connection 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Dark Charcoal; Monotone Cloth Front Low Back Bucket Seats Sangria Red Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Ford includes: 4.0L SOHC 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel DARK CHARCOAL, MONOTONE CLOTH FRONT LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats SANGRIA RED METALLIC 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD) 5-Speed A/T A/T 101A RAPID SPEC ORDER CODE Automatic Headlights Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear Parking Aid Luggage Rack Power Driver Seat Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Adjustable Pedals Bluetooth Connection Telematics Auxiliary Audio Input Navigation from Telematics Running Boards/Side Steps MP3 Player Tires - Rear All-Season *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Explorer Sport Trac. This wonderfully maintained Ford Explorer Sport Trac is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Treat yourself to a Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. More information about the 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac: The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is built on the same chassis as the Explorer SUV, but with the wheelbase extended nearly 17 inches. This allows room for four full-size passenger doors and a short pickup bed. Two available engines, a 4.0L V6 and a 4.6L V8, are capable of towing 5,060 lb and 7,160 lb, respectively. Gas mileage is in line with other crew-cab pickups, at 13 mpg city and 19 mpg highway. Because of its unique configuration, the Explorer Sport Trac is a versatile option for those looking for the comfort and amenities of an SUV and the cargo-carrying capabilities of a pickup. Strengths of this model include available full-time 4-wheel drive, standard stability control and rollover mitigation systems, and SUV and crew-cab pickup rolled into one All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMEU3BE9AUF01530

Stock: AUF01530

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020