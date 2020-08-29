Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac for Sale Near Me
- 130,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,745$1,857 Below Market
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5DE4AUA00201
Stock: MA00201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,991$1,168 Below Market
Arrigo Alfa Romeo of West Palm - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5BE4AUA47733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,361 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,500$382 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED!!!MUST SEE...Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, where you buy with Total Confidence! We utilize competitive market pricing models to make the buying process hassle-free.We do not charge any Reconditioning or Certification Fees! At Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, we want you to love your pre-owned vehicle. If you don't, simply bring the vehicle back within 3 days for a FULL REFUND no questions asked!* Qualified used cars come with the Ourisman lifetime engine guarantee**. Call dealer at 703-378-2121 for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU3BE0AUA02325
Stock: C200378B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,686 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,999
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
All Service Work Complete!! * 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT featuring CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, and more. Clean Carfax vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Please verify any information in question with North Central Ford, located at 1819 N Central Expwy, Richardson, TX 75080. NORTH CENTRAL FORD Thank you for choosing North Central Ford located in Richardson, TX. We are a Sonic Automotive Premier Dealership and strive every day to make your experience with us unforgettable. Sonic Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and a leader in the industry. Our mission is to be one of America's best places to work and shop. Our dealerships offer a variety of services from new and used vehicle sales, warranty, extended warranty, collision repair, parts replacement, financing and insurance. Best of all, we offer our Sonic Price on each every vehicle we sell. Sonic Price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in the market and it's your assurance that you are being offered a price that is straightforward, accurate, and in line with what you've likely researched. This eliminates the need for haggling and negotiations and puts the focus on finding you the vehicle of your dreams. Throughout the car shopping experience, we strive to provide the price you want, the knowledge you need and a dealership you can trust. Please contact us for further information or stop in and see us! A GREAT TIME TO BUY! We have reduced our prices across the board with the goal of increasing our overall volume. Demand in the exploding used car market is at an all- time high, causing trade values to skyrocket. Interest rates from banks are at historic lows, with interest rates as low as 0% available on many new vehicles with approved credit. These are great conditions if you are in the market for a new vehicle. BUY FROM A 16 time Customer Satisfaction - AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP North Central Ford has won many prestigious awards including the highest Ford designated honor, the President's award for customer satisfaction 16 times. We are very proud of this, as very few top Ford dealerships are given this honor for Service and Sales performance and customer satisfaction. It is quite an accomplishment to win this award once, let alone 16 times. Shop with us and find out why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU3BE0AUA05869
Stock: YAUA05869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 150,883 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,895$320 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Clean CARFAX. Black Pearl Slate Metallic 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT RWD 4.0L V6 12V GVWR: 6,020 lbs Payload Package, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, GVWR: 6,020 lbs Payload Package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU3BE5AUF05784
Stock: P22219A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-13-2020
- 84,508 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac 4dr 4WD 4dr Limited features a 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Other Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 4.6 liter V8 SOHC engine, 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, Audio controls on steering wheel, Bed Length - 49.6 ', Bluetooth, Compass, Dusk sensing headlights, External temperature display, Four-wheel drive, Front fog/driving lights, Front seat type - Bucket, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 19 and EPA city (mpg): 14, Heated drivers seat, Heated passenger seat, Pickup Bed Type - Regular composite, Power heated mirrors, Split-bench rear seats, Trailer hitch Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Hard Tonneau Cover, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5D87AUF06485
Stock: 35104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 82,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,700$479 Below Market
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX.Sunroof | Moonroof, Clean Carfax, AWD All Wheel Drive, Leather, 18 Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adrenalin Branded Floor Mats, Adrenalin Package, Adrenalin Tailgate Badge, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Grille, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Fascias, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, GVWR: 6,160 lbs Payload Package, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Heated Low Back Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Moonroof, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Radio: Premium Sound System AM/FM/CDx6/MP3 Capable, Remote keyless entry, Running Boards, Single Rear Exhaust w/Dual Tip, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Unique Fog Lamps, Unique Headlamps.2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac LimitedBrilliant Silver Metallic4.6L V8 24V6-Speed Automatic with OverdriveHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU2D80AUA08062
Stock: PRT36892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 176,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
4X4 XLT LOADED 4.0L V6 CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5BE7AUA02463
Stock: A02463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,250
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU3BE5AUF03887
Stock: F03887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,909 miles
$18,998
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5D8XAUA36713
Stock: 19037909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,991
AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas
Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine Black Dark Charcoal; Two-Tone Leather Heated Front Low Back Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Ford Katy today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited. This Ford includes: 4.0L SOHC 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. A Ford with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Explorer Sport Trac Limited was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac: The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is built on the same chassis as the Explorer SUV, but with the wheelbase extended nearly 17 inches. This allows room for four full-size passenger doors and a short pickup bed. Two available engines, a 4.0L V6 and a 4.6L V8, are capable of towing 5,060 lb and 7,160 lb, respectively. Gas mileage is in line with other crew-cab pickups, at 13 mpg city and 19 mpg highway. Because of its unique configuration, the Explorer Sport Trac is a versatile option for those looking for the comfort and amenities of an SUV and the cargo-carrying capabilities of a pickup. Strengths of this model include available full-time 4-wheel drive, standard stability control and rollover mitigation systems, and SUV and crew-cab pickup rolled into one All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU3DE3AUA08309
Stock: AUA08309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 78,128 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,952
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 101A Rapid Spec Order Code Bluetooth Connection 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Dark Charcoal; Monotone Cloth Front Low Back Bucket Seats Sangria Red Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Ford includes: 4.0L SOHC 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel DARK CHARCOAL, MONOTONE CLOTH FRONT LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats SANGRIA RED METALLIC 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD) 5-Speed A/T A/T 101A RAPID SPEC ORDER CODE Automatic Headlights Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear Parking Aid Luggage Rack Power Driver Seat Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Adjustable Pedals Bluetooth Connection Telematics Auxiliary Audio Input Navigation from Telematics Running Boards/Side Steps MP3 Player Tires - Rear All-Season *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Explorer Sport Trac. This wonderfully maintained Ford Explorer Sport Trac is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Treat yourself to a Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. More information about the 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac: The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is built on the same chassis as the Explorer SUV, but with the wheelbase extended nearly 17 inches. This allows room for four full-size passenger doors and a short pickup bed. Two available engines, a 4.0L V6 and a 4.6L V8, are capable of towing 5,060 lb and 7,160 lb, respectively. Gas mileage is in line with other crew-cab pickups, at 13 mpg city and 19 mpg highway. Because of its unique configuration, the Explorer Sport Trac is a versatile option for those looking for the comfort and amenities of an SUV and the cargo-carrying capabilities of a pickup. Strengths of this model include available full-time 4-wheel drive, standard stability control and rollover mitigation systems, and SUV and crew-cab pickup rolled into one All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU3BE9AUF01530
Stock: AUF01530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 102,465 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,975
Varsity Ford Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Yes we are Open. Yes we are delivering vehicles daily. Your Safety is our Top Priority.2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT in Black with Black Cloth.Recent Arrival! Black 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 12V 4WD.We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5BE5AUF02668
Stock: 87618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,719 miles
$13,995
Oso Grande Auto Sales - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU3BE9AUA02582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,135 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900
Keller Chevrolet - Gibsonburg / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU2D87AUF02175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
Auto Country - Abington / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU5BE6AUF06776
Stock: 15698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31E09UA35225
Stock: 18535974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,605 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet of Buford - Buford / Georgia
XLT trim. iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.VEHICLE REVIEWS5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $27,500*.WHO WE AREWe want to be your car dealer-please tell us how!Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU31E79UA01654
Stock: 19593B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
