2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Review
Pros & Cons
- SUV comfort and pickup truck bed convenience, workhorse V6, features galore, available side curtain airbags.
- Ancient underpinnings deliver sloppy ride and handling, can't carry as much as a real pickup, subpar off-road ability.
Other years
List Price
$6,991
Edmunds' Expert Review
Part SUV, part truck, the Sport Trac is much better at the former than it is at the latter.
2005 Highlights
The new model year brings few changes for the Sport Trac. All audio systems now feature MP3 and satellite radio compatibility.
Most helpful consumer reviews
wyomack,06/12/2008
I have bought three of these, based off the old Ranger platform they have been very reliable and sturdy, after putting Michelin tires on they get better mileage and ride tremendously better. The rear seating arangement is better than all the other 4dr pickup sut's, comfortable for 4 people with thier junk as well, always stable and very well mannered on the road. It is not a sports car or hot rod--buy a Lightning or a 2008 v-8 Sport Trac, gets good mileage. Always over 20 hwy and very capable even 2wd in snow and ice, also is a flex fuel vehicle and easy to maintain for the owner. Best SUV buy out there
fraff2,07/02/2009
I have owned this vehicle for 5 years, but it was just totaled. I believe the side airbags prevented injury to driver as truck was rolled on it's side. Truck was totaled and wheel even came off ! Driver walked away with minor scratches. Sorry to see truck go to salvage, I really liked it ! Drives like a truck that it is. I believe newer 2007+ models drive better (revamped, newer platform ?).
Scott,07/03/2010
I did all the research and test drove everything. I'm on the road a lot with my truck for work. I wanted something that was comfortable enough to work in all day, but still have a truck that could carry garbage, branches and all the stuff associated with owning a home. This truck has been everything that I imagined. If you think that this is a full sized truck, you're wrong. If you want a full sized truck, go by one. But, if you want a great compact truck that is luxurious, eye catching and handles small truck jobs this is your unit.
Mangy,06/06/2005
I think the Sport Trac is the best SUT on the market today. It is a perfect combination of room, towing capability, style and versatility. Four adults can very comfortably take a long trip in this truck (has seating for 5). It is a great truck for the average homeowner who has occasional hauling needs but doesn't need or want a full size truck.
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
210 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
