I have bought three of these, based off the old Ranger platform they have been very reliable and sturdy, after putting Michelin tires on they get better mileage and ride tremendously better. The rear seating arangement is better than all the other 4dr pickup sut's, comfortable for 4 people with thier junk as well, always stable and very well mannered on the road. It is not a sports car or hot rod--buy a Lightning or a 2008 v-8 Sport Trac, gets good mileage. Always over 20 hwy and very capable even 2wd in snow and ice, also is a flex fuel vehicle and easy to maintain for the owner. Best SUV buy out there

Read more