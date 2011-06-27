  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Whats not to love!

krootox23, 10/18/2011
I do not see any flaws in this vehicle whats so ever. It gets great gas mileage, very very spacious. Extremely comfrotable leather interior. Engine is strong and tough. Anyone who says this car sucks or is bad is pulling it out of their a$$. I have owned the escape for nearly five years now and it has 197570 miles on it, I have never had to do any repairs except brakes rotors and oil changes with a few services for recalls.

Just sold it with 375,000 miles and running

ljs_florida, 06/23/2013
XLT Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
This is the best vehicle I had ever owned I just sold it with 375,000 miles on it and still running, very little problems with this vehicle since I owned it, I will buy another Escape and hope I still have the luck I had with this one.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Not too bad for a 13 year old car

Gary, 02/27/2016
XLT Popular 2 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2003 Ford Escape XLT with leather seats and a sunroof in February of 2015 with 130,000 miles on it. The moment I got it I gave it a tune up and a oil change a month later I had to replace the front driver side strut and it's been good ever since. I read reviews online that the transmission sometimes has problems on these cars so I decided to install a transmission oil cooler which is supposed to extend the life of the transmission it shifts smoothly by the way and the engine is good too. The battery light has been on ever since I got it but there is nothing wrong with the battery or the alternator I had it looked at by more than one mechanic and they all said the same thing one of them said it could be a bad connection to the alternator he had customers with the same exact car and the same exact problem and he said he replaced the alternator only for the light to come back on so he changed the alternator connection and that solved the problem just recently I drove 8 hours to Buffalo, NY and 8 hours back with that battery light on and nothing happened. Don't expect a 13 year old car to be perfect it's going to wear down a bit and end up needing a repair no matter the make or model Ford, BMW, Volvo, Nissan, Honda, Chevy, etc. I am satisfied with my Ford Escape

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Single Mother

Katherine Kendrick, 05/22/2016
XLT Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
This SUV ..doesn't receive the accolades it deserves. I love it! I have a dissabled..Adult son..front passenger. .comfortable and adjustable for him. And with simple regular maintenance. .holds up extremely well! My mileage is high but strictly highway. ..won't GET rid of it..for that reasons alone! 4 wheel drive is perfect for "country living "...and reliability

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
FUN TO DRIVE SINCE 2005!

K T. Thornberry, 05/19/2016
XLS Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
This V6 SUV is more economical than you would think. I've gotten geat gas mileage for 11 years. And it's oh so fun to drive. So dependable that the only time it didn't crank, I needed a battery, ONCE. Best car I ever owned. Bought it used in 2005 with 38000 miles on it. It now has 84,000 plus & still going strong Had the brake pads changed once. Always got the oil changed regularly. Apparently it really makes a difference.

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles