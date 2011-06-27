  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,591$2,546$3,049
Clean$1,435$2,295$2,752
Average$1,123$1,794$2,156
Rough$812$1,293$1,561
2003 Ford Escape XLT Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,381$2,114$2,500
Clean$1,246$1,906$2,255
Average$975$1,490$1,767
Rough$705$1,074$1,279
2003 Ford Escape XLS Sport Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,347$2,243$2,716
Clean$1,215$2,022$2,451
Average$952$1,581$1,920
Rough$688$1,139$1,390
2003 Ford Escape XLT Popular 2 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,552$2,550$3,076
Clean$1,400$2,299$2,775
Average$1,096$1,797$2,175
Rough$793$1,295$1,574
2003 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,944$3,093$3,697
Clean$1,753$2,789$3,336
Average$1,373$2,180$2,614
Rough$992$1,571$1,892
2003 Ford Escape XLT Popular 2 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,405$2,136$2,522
Clean$1,268$1,926$2,275
Average$992$1,505$1,783
Rough$717$1,085$1,290
2003 Ford Escape XLT Premium Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,627$2,661$3,207
Clean$1,468$2,399$2,893
Average$1,150$1,875$2,267
Rough$831$1,351$1,641
2003 Ford Escape Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,592$2,556$3,063
Clean$1,436$2,304$2,764
Average$1,124$1,801$2,166
Rough$813$1,298$1,568
2003 Ford Escape XLT Sport Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,124$1,493$1,686
Clean$1,014$1,346$1,521
Average$794$1,052$1,192
Rough$574$758$863
2003 Ford Escape XLS Popular 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,453$2,292$2,734
Clean$1,310$2,066$2,467
Average$1,026$1,615$1,933
Rough$742$1,164$1,399
2003 Ford Escape XLS Value Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,222$1,960$2,349
Clean$1,102$1,767$2,120
Average$863$1,381$1,661
Rough$624$995$1,202
2003 Ford Escape XLS Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,499$2,573$3,139
Clean$1,352$2,320$2,833
Average$1,059$1,813$2,220
Rough$765$1,307$1,607
2003 Ford Escape XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,833$3,050$3,691
Clean$1,653$2,750$3,331
Average$1,294$2,149$2,610
Rough$936$1,549$1,889
FAQ

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford Escape ranges from $624 to $2,349, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.