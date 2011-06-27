Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,591
|$2,546
|$3,049
|Clean
|$1,435
|$2,295
|$2,752
|Average
|$1,123
|$1,794
|$2,156
|Rough
|$812
|$1,293
|$1,561
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape XLT Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,114
|$2,500
|Clean
|$1,246
|$1,906
|$2,255
|Average
|$975
|$1,490
|$1,767
|Rough
|$705
|$1,074
|$1,279
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape XLS Sport Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$2,243
|$2,716
|Clean
|$1,215
|$2,022
|$2,451
|Average
|$952
|$1,581
|$1,920
|Rough
|$688
|$1,139
|$1,390
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape XLT Popular 2 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,552
|$2,550
|$3,076
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,299
|$2,775
|Average
|$1,096
|$1,797
|$2,175
|Rough
|$793
|$1,295
|$1,574
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,944
|$3,093
|$3,697
|Clean
|$1,753
|$2,789
|$3,336
|Average
|$1,373
|$2,180
|$2,614
|Rough
|$992
|$1,571
|$1,892
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape XLT Popular 2 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,136
|$2,522
|Clean
|$1,268
|$1,926
|$2,275
|Average
|$992
|$1,505
|$1,783
|Rough
|$717
|$1,085
|$1,290
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape XLT Premium Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,661
|$3,207
|Clean
|$1,468
|$2,399
|$2,893
|Average
|$1,150
|$1,875
|$2,267
|Rough
|$831
|$1,351
|$1,641
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,556
|$3,063
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,304
|$2,764
|Average
|$1,124
|$1,801
|$2,166
|Rough
|$813
|$1,298
|$1,568
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape XLT Sport Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$1,493
|$1,686
|Clean
|$1,014
|$1,346
|$1,521
|Average
|$794
|$1,052
|$1,192
|Rough
|$574
|$758
|$863
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape XLS Popular 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,453
|$2,292
|$2,734
|Clean
|$1,310
|$2,066
|$2,467
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,615
|$1,933
|Rough
|$742
|$1,164
|$1,399
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape XLS Value Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,222
|$1,960
|$2,349
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,767
|$2,120
|Average
|$863
|$1,381
|$1,661
|Rough
|$624
|$995
|$1,202
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape XLS Popular Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,573
|$3,139
|Clean
|$1,352
|$2,320
|$2,833
|Average
|$1,059
|$1,813
|$2,220
|Rough
|$765
|$1,307
|$1,607
Estimated values
2003 Ford Escape XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,833
|$3,050
|$3,691
|Clean
|$1,653
|$2,750
|$3,331
|Average
|$1,294
|$2,149
|$2,610
|Rough
|$936
|$1,549
|$1,889