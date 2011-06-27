2022 Ford Edge Deals, Incentives & Rebates
TitaniumTitanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(6 available)Show details
- $500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 11/01/2021
- $500 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail - Expires 11/01/2021
- $500 Student/College Grad for Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $750 Student/College Grad for Retail - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
RCL Customer Cash (#50582). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 11/01/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 10/05/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
Customer Bonus Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail Bonus Customer Cash (#14018). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Bonus Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 11/01/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 10/05/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
Student/College Grad for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2021 College Student Purchase Program (#37866).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/03/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Student/College Grad for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
2021 College Student Purchase Program (#37866).
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 08/03/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2021 First Responder Bonus Cash (#37868). Eligible buyers who are serving their communities in an eligible job role (Police/Fire/EMT), may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select vehicles. Proof of employment is required. Transferable within the household, proof of residency required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/22. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2021 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash (#37864).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 11/01/2021
- Special APR - Expires 11/01/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 48 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 0% 36 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 1.9% 60 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 3.9% 72 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 4.9% 75 10/05/2021 11/01/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
84 Month APR Financing (#21294). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 11/01/21. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
5.9% APR financing for 84 months at $14.56 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 5.9% 84 10/05/2021 11/01/2021
All 2022 Ford Edge Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Ford Edge in Virginia is:not available