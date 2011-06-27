  1. Home
2022 Ford Edge Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    RCL Customer Cash (#50582). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 11/01/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    10/05/2021
    End
    11/01/2021

    Customer Bonus Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail Bonus Customer Cash (#14018). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Bonus Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 11/01/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    10/05/2021
    End
    11/01/2021

    Student/College Grad for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2021 College Student Purchase Program (#37866).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/03/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Student/College Grad for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2021 College Student Purchase Program (#37866).

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    08/03/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2021 First Responder Bonus Cash (#37868). Eligible buyers who are serving their communities in an eligible job role (Police/Fire/EMT), may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select vehicles. Proof of employment is required. Transferable within the household, proof of residency required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/22. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2021 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash (#37864).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    APR Financing (#21282). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 11/01/21. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.5 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%4810/05/202111/01/2021
    0%3610/05/202111/01/2021
    1.9%6010/05/202111/01/2021
    3.9%7210/05/202111/01/2021
    4.9%7510/05/202111/01/2021

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    84 Month APR Financing (#21294). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 11/01/21. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    5.9% APR financing for 84 months at $14.56 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    5.9%8410/05/202111/01/2021
