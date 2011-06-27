Estimated values
2009 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,798
|$5,328
|$6,250
|Clean
|$3,575
|$5,006
|$5,863
|Average
|$3,127
|$4,363
|$5,089
|Rough
|$2,680
|$3,720
|$4,315
Estimated values
2009 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,149
|$5,776
|$6,759
|Clean
|$3,905
|$5,427
|$6,340
|Average
|$3,416
|$4,730
|$5,503
|Rough
|$2,927
|$4,033
|$4,666
Estimated values
2009 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,790
|$6,619
|$7,724
|Clean
|$4,508
|$6,219
|$7,245
|Average
|$3,944
|$5,421
|$6,289
|Rough
|$3,380
|$4,622
|$5,333
Estimated values
2009 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,998
|$6,957
|$8,139
|Clean
|$4,704
|$6,537
|$7,635
|Average
|$4,115
|$5,697
|$6,627
|Rough
|$3,527
|$4,858
|$5,619
Estimated values
2009 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,674
|$5,178
|$6,085
|Clean
|$3,458
|$4,865
|$5,708
|Average
|$3,025
|$4,240
|$4,955
|Rough
|$2,593
|$3,615
|$4,201
Estimated values
2009 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,083
|$5,681
|$6,647
|Clean
|$3,843
|$5,338
|$6,235
|Average
|$3,362
|$4,653
|$5,412
|Rough
|$2,881
|$3,967
|$4,589
Estimated values
2009 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,420
|$7,458
|$8,691
|Clean
|$5,100
|$7,008
|$8,152
|Average
|$4,462
|$6,108
|$7,076
|Rough
|$3,824
|$5,208
|$6,000
Estimated values
2009 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,430
|$4,863
|$5,727
|Clean
|$3,228
|$4,569
|$5,373
|Average
|$2,824
|$3,982
|$4,663
|Rough
|$2,420
|$3,395
|$3,954