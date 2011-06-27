Used 2009 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews

I love my Edge! Pam , 12/23/2015 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful We bought our Edge used with 38,000 miles on it in 2012. It now has 116,600 miles on it, has been cross-country 7 times, up and down mountains, through blinding rain storms, and it has never failed me yet. The only repair we've had to do so far was to replace the windshield washer jets ($20 DIY) and replace the cabin air filter. (When you think the AC isn't working, check the filter.) It's even pulled a fully-loaded 6 x 12 trailer more than 5000 miles with no problem. I won't be replacing it until it just won't run anymore. *Update* We've now had the car 6 years, it's been on another 6,000 mile trip, and we finally had to replace the brake pads (at 147,000 miles). It still runs like a dream. Other than the fact that we are still waiting for the air bags to be available for replacement, I have zero complaints about the Edge. I would buy another one in a heartbeat if we could afford to. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great car vipkat , 04/06/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful bought new in 09 and have not had 1 issue and has 40k now, getting 21 or 22 mpg which is ok but not great, love the ride, brakes, and interior , major step up from my jeep that rode like a tractor, was loud and got 15 mpg, suprised other report so many issues with reliability Report Abuse

Nice Car! Ralph , 06/29/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I grew up with Ford trucks and station wagons. I currently own a 1997 F350 crew cab. The Edge is a totally new experience for me and my family. I can't get my wife out of the car, she's always on the road! My kids who normally think that their parents are "old" love it! Their computer Geek friends love SNYC and the other features. We love the ride. Report Abuse

Air Conditioning problems Shelia , 08/13/2010 36 of 39 people found this review helpful I owned my 2009 Ford Edge for a year, and I loved everything about the car until my one year anniversary month. The air conditioner began going out at unexpected times. It would only blow air as if it were on the defroster setting. Nothing would When I took the car in to be repaired, the air would come back on and work properly. Later, the coolness of the air would vary from time to time. I never know when it will work, and when it won't. I work, and I don't have time to run back and forth to the service dept. I am also fed up with roasting in the heat when the air conditioner is out. I am paying a huge monthly payment for a car with little to no air conditioning 50 of the time. Report Abuse