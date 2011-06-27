Estimated values
2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,235
|$44,463
|$50,448
|Clean
|$32,851
|$41,454
|$47,011
|Average
|$28,084
|$35,436
|$40,138
|Rough
|$23,316
|$29,419
|$33,265
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 2dr Convertible (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,575
|$60,034
|$68,115
|Clean
|$44,356
|$55,972
|$63,475
|Average
|$37,919
|$47,847
|$54,195
|Rough
|$31,482
|$39,721
|$44,915