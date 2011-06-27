  1. Home
Used 2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$91,005
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)208.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque560 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size8.4 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 21Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
310 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Light Arc Instrument Panel Bezelyes
Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Protection Groupyes
Premium Two-Tone Interioryes
Delete Radioyes
Navigation Radioyes
Graphite Instrument Panel Bezelyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/suedeyes
Exterior Options
Dual Red Painted Stripesyes
Custom ACR Driver's Stripeyes
Dual Silver Painted Stripesyes
Delete Two-Tone Black Center Bandyes
Final Edition Groupyes
ACR Driver Stripeyes
Dual Graphite Painted Stripesyes
Dual Black Painted Stripesyes
18" x 10" Front and 19" x 13" Rear 6-Spoke Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
18" x 10" Front and 19" x 13" Rear Razor Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Dual Blue Painted Stripesyes
Dual White Painted Stripesyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3454 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Height48.6 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toxic Orange Pearlcoat
  • Viper Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Viper GTS Blue
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Anaconda Green Pearlcoat
  • Viper Snakeskin Green Pearlcoat
  • Viper Very Orange Pearlcoat
  • Viper Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Viper White Clearcoat
  • Viper Black Clearcoat
  • Viper Race Yellow Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Tan, premium leather
  • Black/Red, leather/suede
  • Black/Medium Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Black, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
345/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
