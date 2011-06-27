Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,864
|$4,504
|$5,396
|Clean
|$2,664
|$4,188
|$5,015
|Average
|$2,263
|$3,556
|$4,253
|Rough
|$1,863
|$2,924
|$3,490
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,179
|$4,998
|$5,988
|Clean
|$2,956
|$4,647
|$5,565
|Average
|$2,512
|$3,946
|$4,719
|Rough
|$2,067
|$3,245
|$3,873
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter 2500 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,710
|$4,260
|$5,104
|Clean
|$2,520
|$3,961
|$4,744
|Average
|$2,141
|$3,363
|$4,023
|Rough
|$1,762
|$2,766
|$3,301
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter 2500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,247
|$5,105
|$6,116
|Clean
|$3,020
|$4,747
|$5,684
|Average
|$2,566
|$4,031
|$4,820
|Rough
|$2,112
|$3,315
|$3,956
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,072
|$4,830
|$5,786
|Clean
|$2,858
|$4,491
|$5,377
|Average
|$2,428
|$3,813
|$4,560
|Rough
|$1,998
|$3,136
|$3,742