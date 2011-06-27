  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,864$4,504$5,396
Clean$2,664$4,188$5,015
Average$2,263$3,556$4,253
Rough$1,863$2,924$3,490
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,179$4,998$5,988
Clean$2,956$4,647$5,565
Average$2,512$3,946$4,719
Rough$2,067$3,245$3,873
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter 2500 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,710$4,260$5,104
Clean$2,520$3,961$4,744
Average$2,141$3,363$4,023
Rough$1,762$2,766$3,301
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter 2500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,247$5,105$6,116
Clean$3,020$4,747$5,684
Average$2,566$4,031$4,820
Rough$2,112$3,315$3,956
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,072$4,830$5,786
Clean$2,858$4,491$5,377
Average$2,428$3,813$4,560
Rough$1,998$3,136$3,742
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Dodge Sprinter on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,188 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Dodge Sprinter. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Dodge Sprinter and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Dodge Sprinter ranges from $1,863 to $5,396, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Dodge Sprinter is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.