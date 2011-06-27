Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Consumer Reviews

a big van that drives like a car. w. meiss , 08/10/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful purchaqsed the vehicle for retirement travel and insulated it to reduce the box noise. added 2 side and 2 rear windows which are available from after market vendors. added 2 very confortable passenger seats and a XM radio receiver with amplifier and speakers for good quality sounds. there still room for my raft/motor and fishing gear. added decals on sides and rear of a fisherman with rod in one hand and a can of beer in the other. it cruises very well up the mountains of no. ca., not good in the dirt. became the family and friends favorite method of transportation. dealership could do the 10000 mile service quicker. very happy with van. Report Abuse

Great concept, iffy execution sdeb , 02/22/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This vehicle fills a niche in the market. If you want an economic diesel vehicle that you can use for hauling stuff or hauling family, then this is only thing out there that fits the bill. A mini-van can't tow, a pickup won't seat 7 people and a giant SUV won't get 24 mpg. It has an amazing payload, decent towing capacity, loads of interior space and is fairly economic (although diesel is pricey). The van has distinctive styling on the outside. The interior is spartan - rubber floors and plastic. As a van, it uses rear leaf springs and tends to be bouncy when unladen. That said, it's not uncomfortable, particularly on highways. Sort of noisy if you're not into diesel rumble. Report Abuse

Great design, so-so execution & support Ken Baker , 10/18/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Solid chassis with nice German styling and seats, the plain-but-functional well-executed variety. Fairly small diesel a real gem, getting the vehicle up and running quickly and smoothly. Downshifts: excellent for braking and respond correctly by not over-revving the willing little engine. Quiet when all the parts are tightly in place, it has a tendency to loosen its door stops and find the worst in choppy or pothole laden roads, but stays stable- driving. Dealer adjustments? They started refusing (right away)to get to the bottom of the many rattles: made service-after-sale = JOKE. Central locking: cryptic concept from Germany for hocuspocus, remote lock EQ unlock NE lock. Leaky Trans@3K miles Report Abuse

Sprinter Passenger Van, misunderstood KenB , 11/02/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this for my family, and so are many other people now... but my dealer wants this passenger van to be a commercial vehicle and for me ot believe that rattles (mis-adjusted doors mostly) are normal. I fixed some of the problem myself after they told me it couldn't really be expected not to bang and rattle. Also had the common transmission leak (TSB was issued), and central locking system was beyond quirky and had to have the central locking timer module replaced (now is quirky, but according to the way the owners manual says it should be). Over all, this van is great!!! Roomy, quiet, comfortable, solid, peppy, and frugal on fuel. 20 miles per gallon of diesel, better when broken in. Report Abuse