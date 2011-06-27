Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Consumer Reviews
a big van that drives like a car.
purchaqsed the vehicle for retirement travel and insulated it to reduce the box noise. added 2 side and 2 rear windows which are available from after market vendors. added 2 very confortable passenger seats and a XM radio receiver with amplifier and speakers for good quality sounds. there still room for my raft/motor and fishing gear. added decals on sides and rear of a fisherman with rod in one hand and a can of beer in the other. it cruises very well up the mountains of no. ca., not good in the dirt. became the family and friends favorite method of transportation. dealership could do the 10000 mile service quicker. very happy with van.
Great concept, iffy execution
This vehicle fills a niche in the market. If you want an economic diesel vehicle that you can use for hauling stuff or hauling family, then this is only thing out there that fits the bill. A mini-van can't tow, a pickup won't seat 7 people and a giant SUV won't get 24 mpg. It has an amazing payload, decent towing capacity, loads of interior space and is fairly economic (although diesel is pricey). The van has distinctive styling on the outside. The interior is spartan - rubber floors and plastic. As a van, it uses rear leaf springs and tends to be bouncy when unladen. That said, it's not uncomfortable, particularly on highways. Sort of noisy if you're not into diesel rumble.
Great design, so-so execution & support
Solid chassis with nice German styling and seats, the plain-but-functional well-executed variety. Fairly small diesel a real gem, getting the vehicle up and running quickly and smoothly. Downshifts: excellent for braking and respond correctly by not over-revving the willing little engine. Quiet when all the parts are tightly in place, it has a tendency to loosen its door stops and find the worst in choppy or pothole laden roads, but stays stable- driving. Dealer adjustments? They started refusing (right away)to get to the bottom of the many rattles: made service-after-sale = JOKE. Central locking: cryptic concept from Germany for hocuspocus, remote lock EQ unlock NE lock. Leaky Trans@3K miles
Sprinter Passenger Van, misunderstood
I bought this for my family, and so are many other people now... but my dealer wants this passenger van to be a commercial vehicle and for me ot believe that rattles (mis-adjusted doors mostly) are normal. I fixed some of the problem myself after they told me it couldn't really be expected not to bang and rattle. Also had the common transmission leak (TSB was issued), and central locking system was beyond quirky and had to have the central locking timer module replaced (now is quirky, but according to the way the owners manual says it should be). Over all, this van is great!!! Roomy, quiet, comfortable, solid, peppy, and frugal on fuel. 20 miles per gallon of diesel, better when broken in.
Not for everyone, but an amazing vehicle
So far, with 90K miles, the Sprinter has been very impressive. Fuel economy is over 20 mpg with a 3500 version with dual rear wheels. 10K service intervals for oil changes are a life saver, but pricey due to full synthetic oil being recommended. Only real annoyance is excessive front tire wear due to the factory alignment specs. Other than that, this vehicle is comfortable, nimble, economical, quiet, surprisingly powerful, and so far bulletproof. If you can live with the looks, and the fact that it won't fit in the garage, it is well worth the price premium over anything else on the road that thinks it can compare for both passenger and cargo service.
