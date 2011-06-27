Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,404
|$5,757
|$7,081
|Clean
|$3,203
|$5,416
|$6,645
|Average
|$2,802
|$4,734
|$5,774
|Rough
|$2,401
|$4,051
|$4,903
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,333
|$5,770
|$7,140
|Clean
|$3,137
|$5,428
|$6,701
|Average
|$2,744
|$4,744
|$5,823
|Rough
|$2,351
|$4,060
|$4,944
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 118 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,148
|$5,078
|$6,168
|Clean
|$2,962
|$4,777
|$5,788
|Average
|$2,591
|$4,175
|$5,030
|Rough
|$2,220
|$3,573
|$4,271
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,377
|$5,406
|$6,551
|Clean
|$3,178
|$5,086
|$6,148
|Average
|$2,780
|$4,445
|$5,342
|Rough
|$2,382
|$3,804
|$4,536
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,210
|$7,234
|$8,934
|Clean
|$3,961
|$6,805
|$8,384
|Average
|$3,465
|$5,947
|$7,285
|Rough
|$2,969
|$5,090
|$6,186
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,548
|$5,615
|$6,783
|Clean
|$3,339
|$5,283
|$6,366
|Average
|$2,920
|$4,617
|$5,532
|Rough
|$2,502
|$3,951
|$4,697
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,505
|$3,478
|$4,035
|Clean
|$2,357
|$3,272
|$3,787
|Average
|$2,062
|$2,860
|$3,290
|Rough
|$1,767
|$2,447
|$2,794
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,333
|$2,929
|$3,275
|Clean
|$2,195
|$2,755
|$3,074
|Average
|$1,920
|$2,408
|$2,671
|Rough
|$1,645
|$2,061
|$2,268