Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Consumer Reviews

grasspress , 08/03/2006

15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I special ordered this van in December 2005 (I wanted a selection of options and color I could not find in stock); it arrived in April 2006. So far: I love it! It is comfortable and fun to drive (while keeping in mind it is a cargo van) The quality is excellent (only one defect--a trim piece the dealership corrected quickly without complaint); and the mileage has been from 24-29mpg. I simply don't have any complaints, and if anything happened to it, I would immediately order a replacement.