Used 2012 Dodge Journey Consumer Reviews
(2012 SXT) Took a While, but ...
I bought this vehicle used with 111, 000 miles on it and I have to say that I didn't love it at first. I bought it because it was priced right and it was practical, but I did like the interior a lot and it has since grown on me. I have owned my Journey for 1 year now and I had to put some money into it -- mostly because of sticky calipers. Other than that I have no major complaints. It has been a very comfortable ride and I like the quality of the interior finishes much more than any of the Chevys, Hondas or Kias that I have driven. Handles very well in snow and on icy roads.
UPSET!!!!
I purchased a 2012 Dodge Journey SXT. I drove it off the lot with 200 miles on the odometer. At 1600 miles the transmission began to shutter! I took it to the dealership and the computer was flashed. This did NOT help. We have set up a case with Chrysler, but have been told that the shuttering is a characteristic of the vehicle per Chryslers engineering dept. WHAT! This is the stupidest thing that I have ever heard. IF that was the case then WHY did it not show up until 1600 miles. I am so unhappy and disappointed with Chrysler and this Journey. Chrysler has put all of their dealerships in a very bad position. With Chrysler not acknowledging that there is an issue with the 3.6 liter engines.
A different perspective
I am a mother with a child with a life threatening disease. I traded in my Grand Caravan for a 2012 Journey and love it. I honestly hated the owning a minivan (even with ALL the options we had). The only downside to the Journey is lack of TVs, which is easily fixed with her Ipad and her portable DVD player. The wheelchair fits wonderfully in the back with the 3rd row folded down. The emegency medical supplies fit perfectly in the storage area in the back. I drive to our local children's hospital 2-3 times a week (40 miles one way) and our mpg is averaging 21.5. The interior is beautiful. The details are great!
Disappointed!!!
I purchaced my 2012 Journey in April. A little over a week later it (transmission) began shuttering/jerking when upshifting or downshifting. I took it to one dealership and they said that they "reset the computer chip because it was off" and that was suppose to fix the problem. It DID NOT!! I took it in to a different dealership and took the service director/ex-master tech for a test drive and he told me that there was nothing he could do. He said that the transmission shuttering/jerking is normal for the transmissions in the Journeys and that most people don't notice it until about 3000-3500 miles... WHAT!!!!!! How can that possibly be NORMAL for ANY vehicle.
Extended Warranty 3.6L 2011-2013 Journey to 10yr 150,000 miles on left cylinder head
Last week my check engine light came on. We coded it to find it was due to a misfire. The following day we received this letter with this information. The problem is not only the Journey but also Grand Cherokee, Durango, Minivan, 200, Avenger, Journey, 300, Charger, Challenger and/or Wrangler from 2011-2013. This is the letter in summary: 3.6L ENGINE LEFT CYLINDER HEAD EXTENDED WARRANTY This letter is to inform you that the warranty period (5 years or 100,000 miles) on the 3.6 engine left Cylinder head on select vehicles has been extended to 10 years or 150,000 miles. Contact Chrysler Customer Assistance Center: PO Box 21-8004: Auburn Hills, MI 48321-8004. or call 1-800-423-6343.
