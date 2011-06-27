Estimated values
2005 Dodge Durango Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,698
|$2,613
|$3,101
|Clean
|$1,558
|$2,395
|$2,843
|Average
|$1,277
|$1,959
|$2,327
|Rough
|$997
|$1,523
|$1,812
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Durango SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,428
|$2,199
|$2,609
|Clean
|$1,311
|$2,016
|$2,392
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,649
|$1,958
|Rough
|$839
|$1,282
|$1,524
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Durango ST Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,337
|$2,803
|Clean
|$1,340
|$2,142
|$2,570
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,752
|$2,104
|Rough
|$858
|$1,362
|$1,638
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Durango ST 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,527
|$2,378
|$2,832
|Clean
|$1,401
|$2,180
|$2,596
|Average
|$1,148
|$1,783
|$2,125
|Rough
|$896
|$1,386
|$1,655
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Durango SXT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,330
|$2,722
|Clean
|$1,460
|$2,135
|$2,495
|Average
|$1,197
|$1,747
|$2,043
|Rough
|$935
|$1,358
|$1,590
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Durango SXT Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$2,217
|$2,623
|Clean
|$1,335
|$2,032
|$2,405
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,662
|$1,969
|Rough
|$855
|$1,292
|$1,533
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Durango SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,606
|$2,472
|$2,932
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,266
|$2,689
|Average
|$1,208
|$1,853
|$2,201
|Rough
|$943
|$1,441
|$1,713
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Durango Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,583
|$2,437
|$2,891
|Clean
|$1,452
|$2,234
|$2,650
|Average
|$1,191
|$1,827
|$2,170
|Rough
|$930
|$1,421
|$1,689