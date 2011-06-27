Used 2002 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews
Best of the Best
Have had my Durango for over 4 years now, put over 50,000 miles on it, and to this day with over 148,000 on the odometer, it is still a monster. Never had any major issues outside of what is to be expected. Plenty of get up and go for a land yacht, more than enough room for 7 people or 2 people and some luggage. Perfect for joy riding or road trips. Towed a 26' trailer with no issues, and have never gotten stranded off road or in bad weather. The 360 V8 not only does a great job with working, but playing also. Have embarrassed more than a few ricers at stop lights.
Great Vehicle So Far
Bought the Vehicle with about 120,000 on it and have had it for almost a year now. Fuel consumption is on the low side for an SUV but bearable in the fact that I haven't yet gotten stuck in the ND snow that tends to pile up around here. Having a 3rd row helps ALOT with 3 kids and the ride quality is the best i've experience so far in a REAL SUV. It is a little noisy when you're standing outside with it running but inside you can talk normally without yelling while you're cruising down the highway at 75 and I've only done regular maintenance on mine and its had nothing go wrong to date. only complaint is that with the 3rd row up there isn't much room left for cargo in the back...
Best SUV ever owned!
This has been a fantastic vehicle. I have owned it since new and now have 105,000 miles on it. The 5.9L engine has been bulletproof and the A/C is still ice cold. The R/T has limited slip differentials and the best traction of any 4-wheel drive I have owned. The exhaust system sounds great and the truck still drives like new. Original Goodyear Wrangler tires lasted 80,000 miles! My only complaint is the fuel economy which is about 12 around town.
I LOVE it!
The gas mileage is horrible. But other than that. I love this truck. I have never had any major issues with it. Normal repairs. If you keep the maintenance up on this, your Dodge will run for a long time! I'm right at 140k miles and the engine is solid. I drive kinda crazy and needed something that could handle my lead foot. I'm like to be quick on take offs, so this truck has been perfect for me!
Love our big black toy
we bought this durango about 6 months ago. When we purchased her, she had 151,000 miles on her and she ran great. now Just from six months time she still runs perfect and has just rolled over 200,000. this truck has never asked us for anymore the common maintnence and a set of shocks. And even with her age and miles i still won't hesitate to run her the 1,800 miles back to the state of nevada next week. her fuel milage is a bit on the expensive side. but with the raw power and the fact that i can shoot around just about any corner with ease its well worth giving up a few extra bucks in gas.
