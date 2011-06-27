  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,325$2,103$2,506
Clean$1,197$1,900$2,267
Average$942$1,493$1,791
Rough$687$1,086$1,314
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango R/T 4WD 4dr SUV (5.9L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,488$2,363$2,814
Clean$1,344$2,134$2,547
Average$1,058$1,677$2,011
Rough$771$1,221$1,476
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,265$1,945$2,295
Clean$1,143$1,757$2,077
Average$900$1,381$1,640
Rough$656$1,005$1,204
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,244$1,975$2,353
Clean$1,124$1,784$2,129
Average$884$1,402$1,682
Rough$644$1,020$1,234
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,248$1,983$2,361
Clean$1,128$1,791$2,137
Average$888$1,407$1,688
Rough$647$1,024$1,239
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,287$1,850$2,137
Clean$1,163$1,671$1,934
Average$915$1,313$1,528
Rough$667$956$1,121
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango SLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,139$1,808$2,154
Clean$1,029$1,633$1,950
Average$810$1,284$1,540
Rough$590$934$1,130
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Dodge Durango on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,757 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Dodge Durango. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Dodge Durango and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2002 Dodge Durango is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.