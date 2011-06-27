Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,325
|$2,103
|$2,506
|Clean
|$1,197
|$1,900
|$2,267
|Average
|$942
|$1,493
|$1,791
|Rough
|$687
|$1,086
|$1,314
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango R/T 4WD 4dr SUV (5.9L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,488
|$2,363
|$2,814
|Clean
|$1,344
|$2,134
|$2,547
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,677
|$2,011
|Rough
|$771
|$1,221
|$1,476
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,265
|$1,945
|$2,295
|Clean
|$1,143
|$1,757
|$2,077
|Average
|$900
|$1,381
|$1,640
|Rough
|$656
|$1,005
|$1,204
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$1,975
|$2,353
|Clean
|$1,124
|$1,784
|$2,129
|Average
|$884
|$1,402
|$1,682
|Rough
|$644
|$1,020
|$1,234
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,248
|$1,983
|$2,361
|Clean
|$1,128
|$1,791
|$2,137
|Average
|$888
|$1,407
|$1,688
|Rough
|$647
|$1,024
|$1,239
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,287
|$1,850
|$2,137
|Clean
|$1,163
|$1,671
|$1,934
|Average
|$915
|$1,313
|$1,528
|Rough
|$667
|$956
|$1,121
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Durango SLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,139
|$1,808
|$2,154
|Clean
|$1,029
|$1,633
|$1,950
|Average
|$810
|$1,284
|$1,540
|Rough
|$590
|$934
|$1,130