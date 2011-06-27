Estimated values
2001 Dodge Durango Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,280
|$1,688
|$1,891
|Clean
|$1,154
|$1,521
|$1,708
|Average
|$902
|$1,188
|$1,343
|Rough
|$650
|$856
|$977
2001 Dodge Durango Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,263
|$1,702
|$1,923
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,534
|$1,738
|Average
|$890
|$1,199
|$1,366
|Rough
|$642
|$863
|$994