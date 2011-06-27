Used 2001 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews

149000 miles and going strong rogerv2 , 03/21/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful this 2001 durango is our 2nd durango 1st on was a 98 w/5.2 we put 236000 miles w normal wear items,our 2001 just turned up 149000 I had to replace the radiator , and water pump just normal wear items ,we average 17mpg and have gotten as high as 20.5mpg and Ive pulled a 4500 lb trailer did great .I love my durango and expect another 80000 miles out of it. Report Abuse

What a great experience steve409 , 01/11/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I liked these things the first time I saw one, and have enjoyed my 2001 Durango as it comes up on its 11th birthday at around 125000 miles. 4.7 V8, almost no problems at all to speak of for 10 years, then 11th year I have replaced Throttle Sensor (vehicle quit on the freeway) and a few o2 sensors and one power window. Other than that no issues for a decade, and a fantastic vehicle for my wife and two daughters. Still driving it and plan to get at least two more years out of it. Report Abuse

Goodbye Dodge Mariah W , 08/08/2015 Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I grew up riding in Dodge vehicles and they were always great. It's clear now that Dodge is more concerned with the bottom line than with producing a safe, dependable vehicle. Every Dodge vehicle that my family has owned in this millennium has had chronic problems and ultimately died because of cheap, shoddy workmanship. I've owned 3 and this is absolutely my last one. A shame, too, because I'd love a Charger but I don't trust these cars as far as I can throw them. I bought mine used with ~148K miles. The engine only had ~40. That tells you something right there, but I figured hey, new engine. A/C never worked, no matter how much money I poured into it (about a grand this year alone). No big deal though. I just live in north Texas. (Note: Sarcasm. It's 106 today w/ 67% humidity). The brakes are HORRIBLE! You'd better hope you never really need to slam on your brakes because you WILL find yourself in the trunk of the car ahead of you. ABS kicks in WAY earlier than is necessary. I don't ride my brakes and I don't brake hard, but the ABS would constantly kick in. I constantly took mine in to have the brakes checked, convinced that something was horribly wrong because there's no way they could be that bad and be "normal." They tested fine every single time. Not near enough power for how much gas they guzzle. If you want me to pay $80 every time to fill you up, you'd better get up and go when I ask you to. Chronic overheating problems that cost me over 3K. Replaced the radiator twice, water pump twice, fans, all of it. Ultimately, after meticulous maintenance and thousands of dollars, mine wound up with a cracked engine block and brown gaskets, destroyed engine despite being well maintained and full of fluids, and towed back from whence it came with a "sayonara" and a finger from me. Never another Dodge. Never, ever again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value vtsnowman , 01/23/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I paid $7200 for my '01 Durango 3 years ago with about 80K miles; it now has 146K and is getting me through another Vermont winter like a CHAMP. Sure, the mileage is atrocious -- I average 12.6 -- and it isn't the smoothest ride around, but the V8 has serious punch (still!) and with the 3rd row seat I can haul a mess of kids around. I've had to have some repairs -- the worst being $900 to get the heat working down on my feet (kind of essential up here) -- but this thing owes me nothing. Report Abuse