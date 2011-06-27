  1. Home
2000 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,373$2,311$2,818
Clean$1,231$2,073$2,528
Average$949$1,598$1,948
Rough$667$1,123$1,368
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,633$2,712$3,294
Clean$1,466$2,433$2,955
Average$1,130$1,875$2,277
Rough$794$1,318$1,599
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,598$2,681$3,267
Clean$1,434$2,406$2,930
Average$1,106$1,854$2,258
Rough$777$1,303$1,586
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,381$3,995$4,867
Clean$2,137$3,585$4,366
Average$1,647$2,763$3,365
Rough$1,158$1,941$2,363
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,505$2,285$2,706
Clean$1,350$2,050$2,428
Average$1,041$1,580$1,871
Rough$732$1,110$1,314
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,771$2,857$3,442
Clean$1,589$2,563$3,088
Average$1,225$1,975$2,379
Rough$861$1,388$1,671
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,541$2,570$3,124
Clean$1,383$2,305$2,803
Average$1,066$1,777$2,160
Rough$749$1,249$1,517
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$469$1,045$1,356
Clean$421$938$1,217
Average$324$723$938
Rough$228$508$659
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,184$2,018$2,469
Clean$1,062$1,811$2,215
Average$819$1,396$1,707
Rough$576$981$1,199
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,186$1,569$1,778
Clean$1,064$1,408$1,595
Average$820$1,085$1,229
Rough$577$763$863
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,570$2,615$3,178
Clean$1,409$2,346$2,851
Average$1,086$1,808$2,197
Rough$763$1,271$1,543
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,249$1,878$2,218
Clean$1,121$1,685$1,989
Average$864$1,299$1,533
Rough$607$913$1,077
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,079$1,530$1,773
Clean$968$1,373$1,591
Average$746$1,058$1,226
Rough$525$743$861
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,408$2,216$2,652
Clean$1,263$1,988$2,379
Average$974$1,532$1,833
Rough$684$1,077$1,288
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,762$2,906$3,523
Clean$1,581$2,607$3,161
Average$1,219$2,010$2,436
Rough$857$1,412$1,711
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,475$1,903$2,134
Clean$1,324$1,707$1,914
Average$1,021$1,316$1,475
Rough$717$925$1,036
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,551$2,413$2,878
Clean$1,392$2,164$2,582
Average$1,073$1,668$1,989
Rough$754$1,172$1,397
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,417$2,138$2,527
Clean$1,271$1,918$2,267
Average$980$1,478$1,747
Rough$689$1,039$1,227
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,461$2,495$3,053
Clean$1,311$2,238$2,739
Average$1,010$1,725$2,111
Rough$710$1,212$1,482
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,441$2,299$2,764
Clean$1,293$2,063$2,479
Average$997$1,590$1,911
Rough$701$1,117$1,342
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,299$2,197$2,682
Clean$1,166$1,971$2,406
Average$899$1,519$1,854
Rough$632$1,067$1,302
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,915$2,775$3,241
Clean$1,718$2,490$2,907
Average$1,324$1,919$2,240
Rough$931$1,348$1,573
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,897$2,929$3,486
Clean$1,702$2,628$3,127
Average$1,312$2,025$2,410
Rough$922$1,423$1,693
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,134$1,738$2,065
Clean$1,018$1,559$1,853
Average$785$1,202$1,428
Rough$551$844$1,003
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,915$3,212$3,913
Clean$1,718$2,882$3,511
Average$1,324$2,221$2,705
Rough$931$1,561$1,900
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,486$2,485$3,024
Clean$1,333$2,229$2,712
Average$1,028$1,718$2,090
Rough$722$1,207$1,468
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,282$2,819$3,111
Clean$2,047$2,529$2,791
Average$1,578$1,950$2,150
Rough$1,109$1,370$1,510
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,732$2,615$3,091
Clean$1,554$2,346$2,773
Average$1,198$1,808$2,137
Rough$842$1,271$1,501
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Dodge Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,018 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,559 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Dakota is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,018 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,559 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Dodge Dakota, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,018 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,559 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Dodge Dakota. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Dodge Dakota and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Dodge Dakota ranges from $551 to $2,065, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Dodge Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.