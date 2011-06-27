Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,373
|$2,311
|$2,818
|Clean
|$1,231
|$2,073
|$2,528
|Average
|$949
|$1,598
|$1,948
|Rough
|$667
|$1,123
|$1,368
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$2,712
|$3,294
|Clean
|$1,466
|$2,433
|$2,955
|Average
|$1,130
|$1,875
|$2,277
|Rough
|$794
|$1,318
|$1,599
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,598
|$2,681
|$3,267
|Clean
|$1,434
|$2,406
|$2,930
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,854
|$2,258
|Rough
|$777
|$1,303
|$1,586
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,381
|$3,995
|$4,867
|Clean
|$2,137
|$3,585
|$4,366
|Average
|$1,647
|$2,763
|$3,365
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,941
|$2,363
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,505
|$2,285
|$2,706
|Clean
|$1,350
|$2,050
|$2,428
|Average
|$1,041
|$1,580
|$1,871
|Rough
|$732
|$1,110
|$1,314
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,771
|$2,857
|$3,442
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,563
|$3,088
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,975
|$2,379
|Rough
|$861
|$1,388
|$1,671
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,541
|$2,570
|$3,124
|Clean
|$1,383
|$2,305
|$2,803
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,777
|$2,160
|Rough
|$749
|$1,249
|$1,517
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$469
|$1,045
|$1,356
|Clean
|$421
|$938
|$1,217
|Average
|$324
|$723
|$938
|Rough
|$228
|$508
|$659
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,184
|$2,018
|$2,469
|Clean
|$1,062
|$1,811
|$2,215
|Average
|$819
|$1,396
|$1,707
|Rough
|$576
|$981
|$1,199
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,186
|$1,569
|$1,778
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,408
|$1,595
|Average
|$820
|$1,085
|$1,229
|Rough
|$577
|$763
|$863
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,615
|$3,178
|Clean
|$1,409
|$2,346
|$2,851
|Average
|$1,086
|$1,808
|$2,197
|Rough
|$763
|$1,271
|$1,543
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,249
|$1,878
|$2,218
|Clean
|$1,121
|$1,685
|$1,989
|Average
|$864
|$1,299
|$1,533
|Rough
|$607
|$913
|$1,077
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,530
|$1,773
|Clean
|$968
|$1,373
|$1,591
|Average
|$746
|$1,058
|$1,226
|Rough
|$525
|$743
|$861
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,408
|$2,216
|$2,652
|Clean
|$1,263
|$1,988
|$2,379
|Average
|$974
|$1,532
|$1,833
|Rough
|$684
|$1,077
|$1,288
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,762
|$2,906
|$3,523
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,607
|$3,161
|Average
|$1,219
|$2,010
|$2,436
|Rough
|$857
|$1,412
|$1,711
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,475
|$1,903
|$2,134
|Clean
|$1,324
|$1,707
|$1,914
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,316
|$1,475
|Rough
|$717
|$925
|$1,036
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,551
|$2,413
|$2,878
|Clean
|$1,392
|$2,164
|$2,582
|Average
|$1,073
|$1,668
|$1,989
|Rough
|$754
|$1,172
|$1,397
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,417
|$2,138
|$2,527
|Clean
|$1,271
|$1,918
|$2,267
|Average
|$980
|$1,478
|$1,747
|Rough
|$689
|$1,039
|$1,227
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,461
|$2,495
|$3,053
|Clean
|$1,311
|$2,238
|$2,739
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,725
|$2,111
|Rough
|$710
|$1,212
|$1,482
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$2,299
|$2,764
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,063
|$2,479
|Average
|$997
|$1,590
|$1,911
|Rough
|$701
|$1,117
|$1,342
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,299
|$2,197
|$2,682
|Clean
|$1,166
|$1,971
|$2,406
|Average
|$899
|$1,519
|$1,854
|Rough
|$632
|$1,067
|$1,302
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,915
|$2,775
|$3,241
|Clean
|$1,718
|$2,490
|$2,907
|Average
|$1,324
|$1,919
|$2,240
|Rough
|$931
|$1,348
|$1,573
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$2,929
|$3,486
|Clean
|$1,702
|$2,628
|$3,127
|Average
|$1,312
|$2,025
|$2,410
|Rough
|$922
|$1,423
|$1,693
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,134
|$1,738
|$2,065
|Clean
|$1,018
|$1,559
|$1,853
|Average
|$785
|$1,202
|$1,428
|Rough
|$551
|$844
|$1,003
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,915
|$3,212
|$3,913
|Clean
|$1,718
|$2,882
|$3,511
|Average
|$1,324
|$2,221
|$2,705
|Rough
|$931
|$1,561
|$1,900
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,485
|$3,024
|Clean
|$1,333
|$2,229
|$2,712
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,718
|$2,090
|Rough
|$722
|$1,207
|$1,468
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,282
|$2,819
|$3,111
|Clean
|$2,047
|$2,529
|$2,791
|Average
|$1,578
|$1,950
|$2,150
|Rough
|$1,109
|$1,370
|$1,510
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,732
|$2,615
|$3,091
|Clean
|$1,554
|$2,346
|$2,773
|Average
|$1,198
|$1,808
|$2,137
|Rough
|$842
|$1,271
|$1,501