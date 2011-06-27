Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3400 lbs.
Curb weight4391 lbs.
Gross weight5630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height66.3 in.
Maximum payload1350.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sierra Bronze/Light Driftwood
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Sierra Bronze
  • Intense Blue PC/Light Drift
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Forest Green/Light Driftwood
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Patriot Blue/Light Driftwood
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat/Light Drift
  • Black Clearcoat/Light Driftwood SG
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat
  • Amber Fire/Light Driftwood
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Mist Gray
