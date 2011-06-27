Used 2000 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews

The Best 15 year old truck you can buy asherr6 , 09/02/2015 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB 25 of 26 people found this review helpful This review is specific to the 4.7l v-8 in the extended cab base truck. First off the engine is absolutely bulletproof. I bought it with 62k miles in 2005, now 10 years later i have 170k miles and it still runs/drives so smoothly. Aside from tires and oil changes, I've had to replace are driver side tie rod end, water pump, number 7 fuel injector, front wheel bearing ($33 on amazon, it just slides on) and the two trans sensors that measure output speed (i think, they are side by side). all told most of labor i did my self but i've spent about $750.00 in the life of the truck. The alignment goes out once a year, (its probably a bushing) and the a/c, it has been out for about 3 years, not sure the cause but its not simply freon. This truck has taken 5 grown men from birmingham to ohio and illinois 4 times while pulling a large trailer. Its taken the same group numerous times to new orleans, tampa and south carolina. All I can say is it is still extremely reliable and if you have the opportunity to get a dakota with the 4.7, please do yourself a favor and jump on the opportunity. My wife is always asking when i'm going to buy a new truck and trade mine in (the paint is looking rough lol). I explain that I plan on my son who is 18 months, to drive it for is first car. I have all the confidence in the world, that with good maintenance and decent driving the truck will easily last another 15 years. Update** I still have the truck it’s pushing 190k still running strong. I picked up an 05 grand Cherokee with the same 4.7 as the Dakota. So I don’t drive my truck that often. The alignment is still annoying but no other issues. Great truck!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Comfort and Power Great Ride , 02/13/2008 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought the 00 Dakota Quad cab with its 5.9L V8 in November of 2000, brandnew with 140 miles on the ODO. I've since put 60000m on the truck without any major issues. Heated sideview mirrors were replaced under warranty. Right side passanger widow regulator died and had to be replaced. Recent leak in the cooling system fixed with a hose replacement. Otherwise this truck has performed wonderfully for the past 8 years. I've pulled a boat, 5 people and the bed filled with camping gears over the pass with no problems. I've hauled 50 foot of fencing material, tons of gravel, you name it. This is the family truck to own. It's also stylish enough that wife and I drive it to the opera and ballet. Report Abuse

2000 Dakota Quad Cab marine64 , 10/25/2007 14 of 15 people found this review helpful The 2000 Dakota Quad Cab with hard shell topper was just what I wanted. It handles well in all sorts of weather. The 4.7 ltr. engine has plenty of power and get up. Only gets about 15-16 mpg in town and may 18 highway. I put a duel exhaust system on her which boosted power a bit and gives it that big truck sound. I'll certainly buy another Dakota in a few years Report Abuse

Good Truck sean , 07/31/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This has been a really great truck to have. I get about 25 MPG on the highway. I would advise not driving in the city as it chugs gas in crowded SoCal City roads. Ive hauled 1 trailer and didn't even notice any difficulty with the V-6. I run an aftermarket exhaust and people think I have a V-8 and want to race. Report Abuse