Estimated values
2009 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,784
|$5,701
|$6,890
|Clean
|$3,496
|$5,273
|$6,359
|Average
|$2,919
|$4,416
|$5,297
|Rough
|$2,343
|$3,560
|$4,234
2009 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$4,950
|$7,156
|$8,528
|Clean
|$4,573
|$6,618
|$7,871
|Average
|$3,819
|$5,543
|$6,556
|Rough
|$3,065
|$4,468
|$5,241
2009 Dodge Charger Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,862
|$5,851
|$7,085
|Clean
|$3,568
|$5,412
|$6,539
|Average
|$2,980
|$4,533
|$5,446
|Rough
|$2,391
|$3,654
|$4,354
2009 Dodge Charger 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,066
|$4,292
|$5,060
|Clean
|$2,832
|$3,970
|$4,670
|Average
|$2,365
|$3,325
|$3,890
|Rough
|$1,898
|$2,680
|$3,109
2009 Dodge Charger SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$9,737
|$14,175
|$16,935
|Clean
|$8,996
|$13,110
|$15,629
|Average
|$7,513
|$10,981
|$13,018
|Rough
|$6,030
|$8,851
|$10,407
2009 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,471
|$4,840
|$5,698
|Clean
|$3,207
|$4,477
|$5,258
|Average
|$2,678
|$3,750
|$4,380
|Rough
|$2,149
|$3,023
|$3,501
2009 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,975
|$5,463
|$6,396
|Clean
|$3,673
|$5,053
|$5,903
|Average
|$3,067
|$4,232
|$4,917
|Rough
|$2,462
|$3,412
|$3,931