2009 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,784$5,701$6,890
Clean$3,496$5,273$6,359
Average$2,919$4,416$5,297
Rough$2,343$3,560$4,234
2009 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,950$7,156$8,528
Clean$4,573$6,618$7,871
Average$3,819$5,543$6,556
Rough$3,065$4,468$5,241
2009 Dodge Charger Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,862$5,851$7,085
Clean$3,568$5,412$6,539
Average$2,980$4,533$5,446
Rough$2,391$3,654$4,354
2009 Dodge Charger 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,066$4,292$5,060
Clean$2,832$3,970$4,670
Average$2,365$3,325$3,890
Rough$1,898$2,680$3,109
2009 Dodge Charger SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,737$14,175$16,935
Clean$8,996$13,110$15,629
Average$7,513$10,981$13,018
Rough$6,030$8,851$10,407
2009 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,471$4,840$5,698
Clean$3,207$4,477$5,258
Average$2,678$3,750$4,380
Rough$2,149$3,023$3,501
2009 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,975$5,463$6,396
Clean$3,673$5,053$5,903
Average$3,067$4,232$4,917
Rough$2,462$3,412$3,931
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Dodge Charger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,832 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,970 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Charger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,832 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,970 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Dodge Charger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,832 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,970 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Dodge Charger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Dodge Charger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Dodge Charger ranges from $1,898 to $5,060, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Dodge Charger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.