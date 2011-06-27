Used 2009 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews

Great in a Crash! dlp , 10/23/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We rented this car but the next day we were in a head-on collision in rush-hour traffic on an expressway in Tulsa. (Not our fault -- a driver next to us lost control, spun out and got turned around to face us.) All of us in the Charger walked away with NO injuries. We all drive smallish imports; we're all giving those cars second thoughts now. I know this isn't the kind of review Edmunds likes, but I hope they do post it, as safety can be a major issue in an auto purchase. Report Abuse

A True, Bonafide Charger! Chairman of da Bored , 06/30/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is IT, man! If you want a big, burly, unapologetic All-American car (yeah I know it was built in Canada, but still) that shoots a middle finger to any sort of political or social correctness, this is your car. With its lowered stance, wide tires, deep front air dam and raised rear spoiler, it has the looks that strike fear in small children - yet can still fit 4 adults comfortably (5 if you squeeze) with all their luggage and a soft enough ride for a nice long road trip. Try that in a Camaro or a Mustang - it ain't happenin'!

MY SOUL MATE Jeylo2 , 01/25/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I scoped this car out for months, read all the reviews, drove several models, but I'm absolutely thrilled over my "CHARGER". So far it has been everything I anticipated it to be and more. I'm not a drag racer and I know a little something about cars to go with the 3.5 V-6 HIGH-OUTPUT at least. All around the board this is the car for me. My kids will get this car and still be cool and safe. I was a little hesitant about the rear wheel thingy, but I found that if I just respect the vehicle, it will definitely return the favor. This is definitely my soul mate.

2 Words: Amazing Machine! Sean , 11/08/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful The car actually looks like a sports car and all that, but the fact i realized after purchasing this car was, this could be an everyday sedan as well as the car which gives you the grin after you race that kid in the honda or nissan or mustang! Its spacious, load stuff in, go on long trips, go off road (Desert), seriously lets see a mustang or camaro do this. 5.7l V8 is simply crazy and on the freeway the fuel consumption is nothing! You want that car which keeps your wife happy because you look like a family man or that car which will make you happy because it makes you wanna go dukes of hazard? Well buddy its the DODGE Charger R/T!