Used 2009 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews
Great in a Crash!
We rented this car but the next day we were in a head-on collision in rush-hour traffic on an expressway in Tulsa. (Not our fault -- a driver next to us lost control, spun out and got turned around to face us.) All of us in the Charger walked away with NO injuries. We all drive smallish imports; we're all giving those cars second thoughts now. I know this isn't the kind of review Edmunds likes, but I hope they do post it, as safety can be a major issue in an auto purchase.
A True, Bonafide Charger!
This is IT, man! If you want a big, burly, unapologetic All-American car (yeah I know it was built in Canada, but still) that shoots a middle finger to any sort of political or social correctness, this is your car. With its lowered stance, wide tires, deep front air dam and raised rear spoiler, it has the looks that strike fear in small children - yet can still fit 4 adults comfortably (5 if you squeeze) with all their luggage and a soft enough ride for a nice long road trip. Try that in a Camaro or a Mustang - it ain't happenin'!
MY SOUL MATE
I scoped this car out for months, read all the reviews, drove several models, but I'm absolutely thrilled over my "CHARGER". So far it has been everything I anticipated it to be and more. I'm not a drag racer and I know a little something about cars to go with the 3.5 V-6 HIGH-OUTPUT at least. All around the board this is the car for me. My kids will get this car and still be cool and safe. I was a little hesitant about the rear wheel thingy, but I found that if I just respect the vehicle, it will definitely return the favor. This is definitely my soul mate.
2 Words: Amazing Machine!
The car actually looks like a sports car and all that, but the fact i realized after purchasing this car was, this could be an everyday sedan as well as the car which gives you the grin after you race that kid in the honda or nissan or mustang! Its spacious, load stuff in, go on long trips, go off road (Desert), seriously lets see a mustang or camaro do this. 5.7l V8 is simply crazy and on the freeway the fuel consumption is nothing! You want that car which keeps your wife happy because you look like a family man or that car which will make you happy because it makes you wanna go dukes of hazard? Well buddy its the DODGE Charger R/T!
Great Car!
Shopped for weeks and test drove a lot of different models. My wife loves the way it drives, the seat comfort and seating position. We feel it was by far the best value for the dollar. Currently we get 24 to 27 MPG on the highway, with the RT hemi V8. Don't believe everything the "Biased" Toyota/Honda Consumer reports Mag. says. These are good cars. I had 95,000 trouble free miles on a 2001 300M that was a well designed sport sedan and joy to drive as well.
Sponsored cars related to the Charger
Related Used 2009 Dodge Charger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango