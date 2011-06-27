Estimated values
2002 Dodge Caravan SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,277
|$2,084
|$2,506
|Clean
|$1,175
|$1,917
|$2,309
|Average
|$971
|$1,583
|$1,913
|Rough
|$766
|$1,249
|$1,517
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Caravan eC Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,730
|$3,284
|$4,104
|Clean
|$1,592
|$3,021
|$3,780
|Average
|$1,315
|$2,495
|$3,132
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,969
|$2,483
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Caravan SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$2,037
|$2,398
|Clean
|$1,239
|$1,874
|$2,209
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,548
|$1,830
|Rough
|$808
|$1,221
|$1,451
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Caravan Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$2,098
|$2,489
|Clean
|$1,244
|$1,930
|$2,292
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,594
|$1,899
|Rough
|$811
|$1,258
|$1,506