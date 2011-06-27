Estimated values
2006 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,733
|$3,755
|$4,332
|Clean
|$2,453
|$3,370
|$3,882
|Average
|$1,893
|$2,600
|$2,980
|Rough
|$1,334
|$1,830
|$2,079
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,894
|$2,760
|$3,247
|Clean
|$1,700
|$2,477
|$2,909
|Average
|$1,312
|$1,911
|$2,233
|Rough
|$925
|$1,345
|$1,558
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,248
|$3,221
|$3,769
|Clean
|$2,018
|$2,891
|$3,377
|Average
|$1,558
|$2,230
|$2,593
|Rough
|$1,097
|$1,570
|$1,809
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,319
|$3,600
|$4,318
|Clean
|$2,082
|$3,231
|$3,869
|Average
|$1,607
|$2,493
|$2,971
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,755
|$2,072
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,538
|$10,149
|$12,171
|Clean
|$5,868
|$9,108
|$10,905
|Average
|$4,530
|$7,027
|$8,373
|Rough
|$3,192
|$4,946
|$5,841
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,411
|$3,339
|$3,864
|Clean
|$2,164
|$2,996
|$3,462
|Average
|$1,670
|$2,312
|$2,658
|Rough
|$1,177
|$1,627
|$1,854