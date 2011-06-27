Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,110
|$8,832
|$10,160
|Clean
|$6,777
|$8,407
|$9,658
|Average
|$6,110
|$7,558
|$8,653
|Rough
|$5,443
|$6,710
|$7,649
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,321
|$10,189
|$11,628
|Clean
|$7,931
|$9,699
|$11,053
|Average
|$7,150
|$8,720
|$9,903
|Rough
|$6,370
|$7,740
|$8,754
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,609
|$7,051
|$8,163
|Clean
|$5,346
|$6,712
|$7,759
|Average
|$4,820
|$6,035
|$6,952
|Rough
|$4,294
|$5,357
|$6,145
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,974
|$8,645
|$9,934
|Clean
|$6,647
|$8,229
|$9,443
|Average
|$5,992
|$7,398
|$8,461
|Rough
|$5,338
|$6,568
|$7,479
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,268
|$7,807
|$8,994
|Clean
|$5,974
|$7,432
|$8,549
|Average
|$5,386
|$6,682
|$7,660
|Rough
|$4,797
|$5,931
|$6,771
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,517
|$9,224
|$10,540
|Clean
|$7,164
|$8,781
|$10,019
|Average
|$6,459
|$7,894
|$8,977
|Rough
|$5,753
|$7,007
|$7,935
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,874
|$10,320
|$12,201
|Clean
|$7,505
|$9,824
|$11,598
|Average
|$6,766
|$8,832
|$10,392
|Rough
|$6,027
|$7,840
|$9,185
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,011
|$7,525
|$8,691
|Clean
|$5,729
|$7,163
|$8,262
|Average
|$5,165
|$6,440
|$7,402
|Rough
|$4,601
|$5,717
|$6,543